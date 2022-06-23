Tekashi 6ix9ine Catches Heat For Laughing At Lil Tjay After Getting Shot

Tekashi 6ix9ine catches some heat on Twitter for laughing at Lil Tjay after getting shot and undergoing emergency surgery.

Since 6ix9ine’s career has been struggling, it seems his new aspiration is to become a master troll. Though most of his taunts are in bad taste, he continues with his somewhat underhanded tactics, including gloating when other rappers fall prey to gun violence.

Point and case, he once again jumped on to social media yesterday, June 22, to troll Lil Tjay who was hospitalized and rushed to the ICU after he fell victim to gun violence. The news that the 21-year-old rapper was shot in Edgewater, New Jersey, started making the rounds yesterday as well.

As he usually does, he popped up in the comment section of DJ Akademiks’ Instagram post about the shooting, and in typical 6ix9ine fashion, he left a pair of laughing emojis. There’s no other way to interpret that other than he finds a very tragic situation comical.

Thankfully, according to the latest TMZ update, the rapper is making a recovery though the report did state that he’s not quite out of the woods as yet. Even though the two rappers have beef which began around 2020, fans found the “GOOBA” rapper’s reaction to once again be in very poor taste.

The two began going at it after Lil Durk claimed 6ix9ine and his team paid them $3 million to continue trolling him online in an effort to generate headlines. Lil Tjay hopped into that conversation using his Instagram Story to say: “They did the same sh*t with me !!!! F**k his money!”

It seems the “Trollz” rapper has been holding a grudge for a long time and even goes after King Von, even though the rapper died in 2020. It’s not surprising, though, as 6ix9ine’s career has stalled since he agreed to turn state witness and so may have a lot of time on his hands to troll.