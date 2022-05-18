Quavo and Karrueche Tran In Jamaica For Her Birthday Amid Dating Rumors

Quavo and his rumored girlfriend Karrueche Tran are in Jamaica on vacation as she celebrates her birthday.

The Migos rapper and model are on another Caribbean getaway to celebrate her birthday in Jamaica. In January, the pair were spotted in a group on vacation in St. Maarten.

On Wednesday, a video was shared of the couple climbing stairs to a popular waterfall in Ocho Rios, Jamaica. Karrueche’s birthday is May 17, and the couple and their friends are celebrating her 34th birthday in the tropical paradise. They were spotted in a large group together at a waterfall and doing rafting. One video showed Karrueche Tran relaxing on a raft while smiling as a tour guide gave her the famous clay mud mask treatment on her butt and legs.

The rapper and the 33-year-old model sparked dating rumors earlier this year after they were spotted having dinner in West Hollywood and also on vacation to St. Maarten.

They were previously linked in 2017 following her break up from Chris Brown. Those rumors had caused an altercation between Chris Brown and Quavo.

Karrueche Tran had dated Chris Brown around 2011, but the two reportedly broke up in 2015 after she alleged that he was abusive. Tran had taken out a restraining order against Brown after they broke up.

She is also recently single after ending her three-year relationship with NFL footballer Victor Cruz in early 2021.

Neither Karrueche nor Quavo have addressed whether they are dating, but earlier this year, Karrueche had told paparazzi that she and Quavo were just friends and that they were not dating.

In the meantime, Quavo is also recently single after his relationship with fellow rapper Saweetie came to an end in March 2021. They were dating for three years before the break-up, with Saweetie alleging that the Migos rapper was unfaithful and kept buying her Birkin bags to pacify her each time he cheated. A leaked video had also shown the two rappers fighting in the elevator, but no charges were pressed, with both rappers addressing the fight and stating that no one was hurt.