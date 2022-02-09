Pregnant Rihanna Donates Clothes, Food To Homeless Veterans In L.A.

Pregnancy is not stopping Rihanna’s philanthropic outreaches as she visited Veterans on Wednesday at the West Los Angeles Veteran Affairs campus and made a notable donation to the homeless residents.

Rihanna recently announced that she was pregnant with her first child for rapper A$AP Rocky, and she’s continued to promote her many businesses. Fans were, however, surprised to see the Pop princess out and about despite being heavily pregnant.

Details about the visit were shared by activist Sennett Devermont on Instagram.

“Thank you again @badgalriri for your amazing heart, time, and energy,” wrote Devermont in the post above.

He said the singer was passionate about maintaining safe housing for vets in the city.

“I met Rihanna, the greatest singer on earth,” said a vet in a video shared by the AFTP Foundation. “She donated clothes, food, and she cares about the veterans. … United States Army veterans. U.S. Marine veterans. Air Force veterans. She cares about all the veterans. She cares about us and she showed us. And she’s going to take care of business,” the post read.

Devermont continued, “Despite all circumstances of how veterans are treated sleeping in tents on asphalt or tiny sheds on land they should call a home, I can say hope and joy was spread to the Veterans. The authenticity of actually caring and listening was beyond the amazing supplies that @badgalriri donated. Rihanna made that happen when she visited the vets today. Honored to have been witness to this!”

According to reports by Page Six, the singer met with veterans and was there “for hours” listening to the “concerns” and “issues” of veterans living on the streets.

“She was genuinely interested and concerned,” the Page Six source reportedly said.

“She actually cared. She listened to everyone and distributed everything. She took photos with anyone who asked,” added the source.

The billionaire entrepreneur has constantly used her influence and money to make a change. Just last month, Rihanna philanthropic organization, The Clara Lionel Organization, named after her grandmother, announced that it would be a donation of $15 million in funds to assist organizations fighting for climate justice in the Caribbean and the United States.

The organization has regularly given back to the community by offering scholarships to students, paying for medical equipment for her native home in Barbados, and assisting with funds to provide equipment for frontline workers fighting Covid-19 in the US, just to name a few.