Rihanna & ASAP Rocky Confirms Pregnancy Shares Cute Baby Bump Photos

Rihanna has confirmed that she is pregnant with her first child for her boyfriend A$AP Rocky. The singer’s confirmation comes after months of speculation by fans that she was pregnant.

From late November, when she received the designation of National Hero of Barbados, the singer appeared plump in the mid-section.

The singer bears the good news by showing off her baby bump while taking a stroll around New York city with Rocky. She was seen wearing a long pink jacket to keep warm amid the chilly NY weather. However, the jacket was buttoned down just enough for her round belly to be evident as she smiled.

The couple was seen in Harlem, and in one photo, Rocky is seen kissing RiRi on her forehead.

The pregnancy rumors have been swirling for a few months now but became intense around the time she was in her hometown for their inaugural independence ceremony.

Many of her fans felt that their trained eyes spotted the first sign that the 33-year old Billionaire was pregnant.

Aside from her stomach, the eager fans for a Fenty heir also speculated that her cheeks appeared chubby and that her breasts were also fuller than usual.

It seems that the singer has been pregnant for a while. Back in September, when she visited Nicki Minaj and her baby boy and husband, Minaj seemed to have hinted that the families of both of the couples were extending.

“family ties,” she captioned a photo with her and Kenneth Petty along with their baby boy and Rihanna and Rocky sitting next to them.

One fan had said, “her nose has been spreading,” in response to the then rumor.

Meanwhile, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were friends and became lovers around 2021 when they were spotted spending time together in New York. Both of them have heritage ties to Barbados and are entertainers.

Their blossoming romance has been kept private for the most part except for a few paparazzi sightings over the last year.

In the meantime, Rocky has spoken about his love for Rihanna, in the past referring to the island beauty as the “love of my life.”

Fans have been sharing their reactions on Twitter.

Rihanna releasing her baby before the album pic.twitter.com/hxSW4OyRAh — Rihanna is PREGNANT (@wiz_thcreator) January 31, 2022

So Rihanna is pregnant & I’m not the baby? pic.twitter.com/BvYQgzBhUh — ???? ????? ???? ??????? ? (@slurredechoes) January 31, 2022

left for 10 minutes and came back to rihanna being pregnant pic.twitter.com/I8W4LjDPzF — nicky (@getawayonce) January 31, 2022

I can’t believe I screamed “Free A$AP Rocky” just for him to get Rihanna pregnant Y’all can take him back now — ??????’??? (@OvOBrezzzy) January 31, 2022