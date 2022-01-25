Vybz Kartel Tells Female Fans To Stop Sliding Photos In His DM

Vybz Kartel told females fans sliding explicit photos in his DM to stop.

Despite being locked away for over a decade, Vybz Kartel is not very intrigued by a woman who continues to send him nudes on social media. The incarcerated deejay took to his Instagram story on Sunday to blast the woman who he said was sending naked pictures of herself to his direct messages (DMs). He emphasized that the action is not necessary as he is not lacking such pleasures.

“Sexy body & ntn else? My girl go d.m. another Artiste. Me ave 99 problems but pu**y a no one,” he said, quoting Jay-Z’s 2011 smash single “99 Problems.”

In a subsequent post, the account widely believed to be that of the deejay now serving a life sentence for murder clarified that the nudes are not what he needs. He noted that he would rather have a DM from a female representative from the UK’s Privy Council.

“Doh? [handle hidden] me no wah no more pu**y pic, me want a girl weh @ privy council … send me you i.d. pic,” he wrote, adding two laughing emojis.

The Privy Council, also known as the Judicial Committee of Privy Council (JCPC), is Jamaica’s final court of appeal. Vybz Kartel has maintained that he is innocent, even while his 2014 conviction was largely upheld by the Jamaica Court of Appeal back in 2020.

The “Freaky Gyal” deejay, born Adidja Palmer, had been longing to have his conviction overturned and made known his decision to take the case to the highest courts. He was subsequently granted permission to have his case heard by the Privy Council, which will reportedly ensue some time this year.

Kartel’s attorney, Isat Buchanan, had expressed confidence that the hearing will be successful for the 46-year-old deejay. “I’m very happy and optimistic about being before the Privy Council. It is the final court, and justice is for all,” he said.

In the meantime, the question still lingers as to who manages Vybz Kartel’s verified Instagram account, as cellphones are considered contraband in Jamaican prisons. The account remains active even after several incidents, such as his 2020 pop-up on Rvssian’s IG Live session and his 2021 exclusive interview via phone call with Fox5 New York. These instances remain proof for many that the deejay has access to a device. A multi-agency investigation was later launched following the release of the interview. Still, authorities have provided no update on the probe outside of him being moved to a new facility to curb any further contraband occurrences.

Nonetheless, Vybz Kartel’s social media account keeps fans intrigued with frequent posts and updates regarding his music. His Instagram account, with almost 2 million followers, contains a plethora of videos displaying ladies of all shapes and sizes dancing to his salacious and provocative tunes.