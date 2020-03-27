Vybz Kartel Joins Rvssian Instagram Live From Prison, First Dancehall Artist To Do It

Vybz Kartel made a brief appearance on Instagram live last night for a moment in history that thousands of fans had the pleasure to see in real-time.

If you are questioning whether you read the headline right, rest assured that you likely have. Vybz Kartel made a short cameo on long-time friend and producer Rvssian’s Instagram live on Thursday night. The shocking moment was incited by the incarcerated deejay himself, who commented on Rvssian’s broadcast with a request to join the Live. “ADD ME,” Kartel wrote much to the surprise and delight of his fans. “BROSKI ADD ME,” the deejay reinforced.

In a matter of nanoseconds, a number of fans had already started reiterating Kartel’s message to Rvssian in case it was lost in the sea of other comments. “Add teacha,” one wrote. “Add Vybzzz,” another said. “Boss say add him,” an eager fan said. Even reggae songstress Lila Iké chipped in to implore with “Yessss plz add addi,” she said. Everyone’s interest had piqued, and suddenly nothing else mattered, but the moment that Rvssian’s live stream split into two screens and Vybz Kartel’s voice emerged. The screen remained dark as the historical encounter carried on for a moment that would be buzzed about profusely.

Needless to say that Vybz Kartel’s lawyers are likely scratching their heads right now. The dancehall icon made a good move by keeping his face off the camera, in the event, this becomes a legal matter for him. Let’s not forget that he’s patiently awaiting the conclusion of his murder appeal case.

The very first sound uttered from Teacha’s mouth was one of his signature laughs before he broke out into a rendition of his song “Tun Up The Scheme” and made a dramatic exit. “Look ina mi eye nuh, nah go diss yuh baby, whine — I’m out,” Addi said before departing the live session as quickly as he arrived. Fans immediately responded with fire and blaring alarm emojis, inevitable curse words, and at least a dozen “Yoooooooo’s.” The dancehall icon also replied with the trophy emoji after his brief moment on the live feed.

Vybz Kartel is currently serving a life sentence for a murder charge. There have been no further updates in his appeal case since the judge advised that the decision had reached an “advanced stage,” but fans are still holding the faith. Until then, the “Red Eye Girl” deejay continues to interact with fans online just like any other unchained artist who is not confined to a prison cell.

The prolific and always newsworthy dancehall mogul provoked a historical moment and may have incited a media frenzy in less than 10 seconds. The impact that the deejay continues to have on the industry is not just abundant, it’s unprecedented. One fan, after observing the unbelievable moment when ‘Vybz Kartel was live on Instagram’ said, “Gleana a mawnin” and I have to say it’s difficult to disagree with that possibility.