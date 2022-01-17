Cardi B Toys With Face Tattoo Of Son’s Name “I’m 1% close”

Cardi B is over the moon about being a mother for the second time, and having a baby boy completes the perfect little family for her and rapper Offset.

The Bronx rapper gave birth in September to her baby boy, and while she has been sharing snippets about her journey as a mother of two, she has not revealed her son’s name. Forums online have been speculating about the rapper’s son’s name, with some suggesting that she might name him after her husband Offset.

Offset’s real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, and it seems that, if anything, Cardi would be giving her son the name Kiari whether first or middle, as she has done the same for her baby girl, whom she named Kulture Kiari Cephus.

Cardi B, however, says she wants to tattoo her son’s name on her face causing fans to react on Monday.

“Random but… I’m 1% close [to] tatting my son’s name on my face,” the mother of two admitted. “I really really wanna do it!” she wrote on Twitter.

Cardi B previously shared that she had always wanted a face tattoo since she was 16 years old. She, however, had said she was thankful that she didn’t get the tattoo as she implied that she was embarrassed by the choice of the tattoo, which would swirl from her eyebrow to her jaw, which didn’t sound elegant, to say the least.

Back then, fans had shared that she shouldn’t get a face tattoo, and now, even with putting her son’s name, fans talked her out of it.

“Look at me, this is not you. You’re better than this,” one of her fans tweeted in reply.

“Maybe put it on your belly or stomach idk but DEFINITELY NOT ON YOUR FACE. Now I need you to read this tweet before you make a mistake,” another one replied.

Random but ….I’m 1% close too tatting my sons name on my face….I really really wanna do it! — Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 17, 2022