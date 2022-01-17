Amber Rose Breaks Silence On Old Kanye & ‘Kartrashians’ Viral Tweet

Amber Rose breaks her silence as her old tweek about Kanye West and the Kardashians, she labeled “Kartrashians” going viral over the past few days.

The recent events of the Kimye union have caused many to revert to Kanye’s old comments about his ex-girlfriend Amber Rose. She had predicted in the past that the Kardashians would mistreat the rapper in the future.

Over the weekend, Kanye West posted several videos online as he alleged that he was not invited to his daughter Chicago’s 4th birthday party over the weekend. The video of Kanye came ever as he sat down to speak with Hollywood Unlocked about aspects of his life post-divorce and a leaked song with lyrics saying he will beat up Pete Davidson, the new boyfriend of his ex-wife.

Many online did not believe Kanye, however, and later reports from the Kardashian camp claimed that the rapper was given directions, but he became frustrated when he couldn’t find the location. He later said that he had to be let into the venue by Travis Scott and Kim Kardashian’s sister Kylie Jenner.

Among those who have chimed in on the latest claims by Kanye are fans who felt that the rapper deserved to be treated the way he is by the Kardashians, and some even referenced a tweet by Amber Rose from 2015 predicting the current events.

Amber Rose, however, took note of the old tweet that went viral and has apologized to the Kardashians for the comments but stopped short of addressing Kanye.

On Sunday (Jan. 16), Amber addressed the tweet where she says she has grown and matured from then.

“Man f**k that old ass tweet,” the SlutWalk founder began on her Instagram Story. “I never got an apology for his ’30 showers’ comment but f**k it. I started my Slutwalk and helped millions of women around the world stand up for themselves against slut shaming so something amazing came out of it.”

She also apologized to the Kardashians but still held Kanye West accountable for his behavior.

“Kim nor her sisters deserved that tweet and y’all shouldn’t co-sign it either. Shit was old and immature of me to involve the KarDASHians in the mess HE made. Moving forward learn from my mistakes. We all have kids and family’s life is hard enough right now for a lot of ppl. I just want to spread love and positivity.”

The tweet in 2015 read, “[Kanye West] I’ll leave that up to the Kartrashians to humiliate u when they’re done with u,” as she addressed Kanye’s back and forth where he claimed he was disgusted by her while on an interview with The Breakfast Club.

“She’s just soakin’ in the moment,” Ye stated. “If Kim had dated me when I first wanted to be with her, there wouldn’t be an Amber Rose.” He added, “It’s very hard for a woman to want to be with someone that’s with Amber Rose…I had to take 30 showers before I got with Kim.”

During the period when Kanye made the statements, Amber and Kim had been beefing.

In all of the drama surrounding Kanye West, Kim Kardashian has not addressed the claims.