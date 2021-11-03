Tory Lanez Failed To Reach Plea Deal In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case, Will Testify

Tory Lanez will have to take the stand and testify about the incident where he is alleged to have shot Megan Thee Stallion in both of her feet with a semiautomatic firearm last summer.

Attorneys for Tory Lanez failed to reach a beneficial compromise with prosecutors despite “meaningful discussions,” Rolling Stone reported on Wednesday. Lanez was seeking a plea deal, but there have been no disclosures about what was offered by prosecutors and why Lanez’s team did not agree. The case will go forward with Lanez scheduled to testify next month.

The felony charges could see the rapper facing up to 22 years in jail if convicted of the charges.

Tory Lanez is being represented by Defense Counsel Shawn Holley, who appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom on Wednesday where a preliminary hearing date was set for December 14.

During Wednesday’s session, Deputy District Attorney Kath Ta said that Lanez is expected to take the stand for about 90 minutes of testimony.

According to the District Attorney, the hearing is a precursor to deciding if the matter should go to trial.

Lanez’s Attorney and the DA’s office were in talks about a possible plea deal from last month, with Holley telling the media that even though they were in talks, his client’s plea of not guilty “stands.”

“As in every case, the lawyers for the parties discuss the possibility of resolving the case. This case is no different. That said, our position as to what did and did not happen in this matter remains unchanged,” she said in a statement to Rolling Stone.

Police claim that Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, and Megan Thee Stallion got into an argument around 4:30 a.m. on July 12, 2020, after they left a Hollywood Hills party. It was then he shot her in both of her feet as she was walking away. Megan has since publicly accused the rapper/singer of shooting her.

Tory Lanez is facing the two felony charges -assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, as well as a possible third charge of grievous bodily harm.

In the meantime, the rapper has been out on bail and had a restraining order placed against him prohibiting him from coming within 100 yards of the “Savage” rapper.

Lanez had his $190,000 bond increased after violating the protection order when he showed up at the Rolling Loud Festival stage in Miami on July 25 and “attempted to rush the stage” while Megan was performing.

Prosecutors say Lanez later joined DaBaby, disguised in a costume while Megan was still backstage.

His bail was increased to $250,000 with a stern warning to abide by the conditions or go to jail while he awaits trial. In the meantime, the rapper has kept a low profile as he undertakes a number of charitable gestures to help the poor and needy.