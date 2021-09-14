Nicki Minaj Clash With Joy Reid Over Her Statement On Vax

Fans of the rapper are not pleased with Nicki Minaj explaining that she has not taken the vaccine because of stories she heard that the injection causes impotence in men.

On Sunday night, Nicki Minaj shared a series of tweets as she sought to explain to fans that she did not attend the 2021 Met Gala because attendees were required to be vaccinated. Nicki also revealed she was tested positive for the virus after shooting a music video.

“They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one,” Minaj said in one tweet.

She shared another tweet with a conspiracy theory that it causes impotence in men including her cousin in Trinidad. The rapper’s comments were not taken too kindly by many, including TV commentator Joy-Ann Reid and hundreds of fans and critics alike.

Reid, in a televised interview, lashed out at Nicki Minaj for misusing her platform and spreading conspiracy theories and using her platform “to encourage our community to not protect themselves and save lives.”

.@JoyAnnReid responds to @NICKIMINAJ's tweets on the #COVID19 vaccine: "For you to use your platform to encourage our community to not protect themselves and save their lives… As a fan, I am so sad that you did that." #TheReidOut #reiders pic.twitter.com/nmr85LSmug — The ReidOut (@thereidout) September 13, 2021

The two white men sittin there nodding their heads cuz this uncle tomiana doing the work chile. How sad. https://t.co/4UviONyTHy — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2021

Many people on Twitter proceeded to drag the rapper for spreading false information.

“No Nicki being antivax because her cousin’s friend got an STD and lied saying it was due to the vaccine,” one person wrote on Twitter.

Another fan added, “I love you Nicki but any medical advice that begins with “my cousin’s friend” and ends in “swollen balls” is not quite as powerful as data that suggests these vaccine (which btw had no effect on my testicles or my wife’s love for me) are 91% effective against hospitalizations.”

Others gave the rapper a reality check- “Nicki baby thisi pandemic is far more serious than ya cousin nuts.”

Nicki, however, was not moved by the criticisms as she lashed out at persons who are coming after her.

“You have been tweeting about me for an hour. You not #Tide yet? Mad I’m my own person? Mad the internet can’t scare me away? It’s always someone who looks like you. Polls are very much a part of research. Real experiences, Open dialogue, etc. Go put on your red nose clown tingz,” she said in response to another person asking if her research was from her poll for Queen Radio that asked which the vaccine options her Barbz fans wanted to or have taken.

She also addressed Joyann Reid with a cutting response reminding Reid that she had in the past promoted conspiracy theories about the vaccine.

“A lying homophobic c**n. I guess I can join in the reindeer games too right? Ppl can go on tv & lie on me. I can report on them, too right? Doesn’t have to be truths. It can be half truths. Uncle Tomiana asked who on earth would trust the US FDA guys,” Nicki said as she shared several screenshots of Reid stating that she had mistrust for the CDC and the FDA.

She also shared news articles in which Reid was accused of writing homophobic articles and then lying that she was hacked when she was caught but then later apologizing for writing said articles.

Meanwhile, in later tweets, Nicki reposted several news headlines which reported on her absence from the Met Gala and called them lies, stating that “…I cited my young child as why I didn’t want to travel. But notice how NONE of them mentioned that? Ask yourself why that was,” she said.

This is what happens when you’re so thirsty to down another black woman (by the request of the white man), that you didn’t bother to read all my tweets. “My God SISTER do better” imagine getting ur dumb ass on tv a min after a tweet to spread a false narrative about a black woman https://t.co/4UviONyTHy — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2021

Tomiana purposely chose to ignore these tweets & others. I wonder why pic.twitter.com/TRY7ti2nlc — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2021

A lying homophobic coon I guess I can join in the reindeer games too right? Ppl can go on tv & lie on me, I can report on them, too right? ??. Doesn’t have to be truths. It can be half truths. Uncle Tomiana asked who on earth would trust the US FDA guys…@JoyAnnReid pic.twitter.com/tt93FM85uc — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2021

Nicki Minaj vs. Joy Reid is a clash of the intellectual titans this nation so richly deserves. pic.twitter.com/SWhU4d1LWw — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 14, 2021

Nicki Minaj dragged the hell outta Joy Reid. So beautiful ? — Anita ?? (@youngbiafra) September 14, 2021

so Nicki will believe victims of the vaccine but not victims of… pic.twitter.com/lQMbUcd1AX — click here for reaction videos! (@VideoReacts) September 13, 2021