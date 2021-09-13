Nicki Minaj Pulls Out Of Met Gala Because Of New Rules

Nicki Minaj will not attend this year’s Met Gala because of some new rules change.

Nicki Minaj is in no mood for Hollywood culture these days. She seems to have taken a stance against award shows in particular. Now she’s turned an angry eye towards fashion as she recently announced that she has no intention of attending the Met Gala tonight, September 13.

She made the announcement via Twitter but has since deleted the tweet. This latest no-show from Nicki comes just a few days after she called out BET for leaving her reunion track “Seeing Green” off of their nomination list. That track was done with her YMCMB teammates Lil Wayne and Drake.

Following that, she dropped out of her performance at the MTV VMAs. In the now-deleted tweet, she didn’t give any particular reason for skipping out on the Gala. “Won’t b there,” she said in reference to the Met Gala. She again drove the point home on Tik Tok when she said, “Not going tho,” with a smirking emoji, again in reference to the Gala.

The event promises to be a star-studded one since last year’s edition was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It seemed a prime opportunity for Nicki to make her public comeback since she’s mostly been at home with her new family and hasn’t really been to any major events this year.

Nicki Minaj later revealed the reason why she pulled out of this year’s event saying it’s because of the Met Gala’s vaccination requirements.

“They want you to get vaccinated for the Met,” she tweeted. “If I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one.”

This year’s Gala, which was pushed from the first Monday in May to the second Monday in September, will fall in line with the tail-end of New York Fashion Week.

The Gala, which is hosted in New York, is considered the premiere celebrity event of the year, especially for high-profile celebrities who get a chance to mingle. Of course, the focus is primarily on fashion which is used as the focal point for the annual fundraising for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.

The Barbz no doubt will be disappointed that they will not get a glimpse of Nicki’s usually outlandishly stylish outfits. Something that she’s become known for when attending the Met Gala in the past.

