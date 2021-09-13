Nicki Minaj Reveals She Contracted Covid-19 While Shooting Video

Nicki Minaj says she contracted Covid-19 recently after shooting a video.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, September 13th, Nicki Minaj revealed that she recently tested positive for the coronavirus. “I was prepping for vmas then I shot a video & guess who got COVID?” she posted. “Do u know what it is not to be able to kiss or hold your tiny baby for over a week? A baby who is only used to his mama?”

She continued in anticipation of fans advocating for the vaccine, adding, “’get vaccinated’ Drake had just told me he got covid w/THE VACCINE tho so chile.”

Minaj, whose baby boy will be turning one year old this month, continued to argue with fans who explained that the COVID-19 vaccine does not always prevent illness but does make severe symptoms far less likely to occur.

“That’s not true,” she replied to one fan. “I had the exact same symptoms as ppl with the damn vaccine.” Nicki went on to announce that she will not be attending the Met Gala because of the new vaccination requirement, saying, “If I get vaccinated it won’t be for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve doe enough research. I’m working on that now.” She followed her vaccine hesitancy up with some solid advice, adding, “Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one.”

The Barbz is also claiming that her cousin in Trinidad became impotent as a result of the vaccine, although there is no evidence that the vaccine is linked to impotence. She advised her fans to “pray on it” and to “make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision.”

The superstar rapper went on to admit that she will eventually need to get the vaccine once she decides to go on tour and advised those who need the vaccine for their jobs to get vaccinated. While no vaccine is one hundred percent effective, research shows that being vaccinated significantly reduces your chances of becoming hospitalized or dying from COVID-19.

Despite the data showing the effectiveness of the vaccine, some folks, including some celebrities, continue to push conspiracy theories in their campaign against it.

