Nicki Minaj & BIA Celebrates “Whole Lotta Money” Going Platinum

BIA’s “Whole Lotta Money” remix featuring Nicki Minaj has been certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). This means that the song has sold between 500,000 to over 1 million copies.

The remix, which was released just two months ago on July 9, has been making huge strides in the industry, propelling the talented BIA to greater success and gaining Nicki Minaj yet another stripe.

The original song was released as the fifth single from BIA’s second EP “For Certain” back in May, and it was already enjoying viral success before Nicki jumped on it. The original version peaked on the US Bubbling Under Hot 100 at number three and was one of the most popular tunes on Tik Tok.

The remix, however, pushed the song onto the Billboard Hot 100 chart at Number 16, the US Rhythmic (Billboard) at Number 13, the Canadian Hot 100 chart, at Number 42, Global 200 Billboard at Number 32, and the New Zealand Hot Singles Chart peaking at number 11.

Nicki Minaj took to Instagram earlier today to celebrate her newest achievement. She captioned a video of her icy “BARBIA” necklace and a photo of the collaboration cover art, “#wholeLottaMoney is PLATINUM. @bia this fking chain is soooooo freaking dope. Thank you mama!!!! Love youuuuuuuu. S/O to the fans for the support. No video. Just organic tingz. Good pssy gyal fi get dem ting ya #BarBIA real btchs do real sht.”

An excited BIA took to the comment section to respond, “GOOD PU$$$Y GYALLLL YA BLOOODC***T HEAR MEEEEE” before taking to her own Instagram page to celebrate and, of course, express gratitude to Nicki Minaj for jumping on her track.

“PLATINUM PU$$Y!!!! @nickiminaj THANK YOUUUU!!! I’ll forever appreciate this moment with you and all we managed to accomplish! #BarBIA WE [locked emoji] in ! Love youuuu so much & BIG Thank you to everyone who shared & the BARBs!!!” she wrote.

The “Cover Girl” rapper had previously praised Nicki Minaj along with other established rappers who extend a hand to boost the careers of younger artistes.

She took to Twitter weeks after the release of the remix to express, “I have so much respect when bigger artists jump on smaller artistes records bc so many people forget we all had to start somewhere!”

When a fan responded in agreement mentioning Nicki Minaj doing the same for her, BIA did not hesitate to praise the rapper.

Notably, Nicki Minaj is known to issue a helping hand as she was also one of the first mainstream artistes to collaborate and even co-sign the late Pop Smoke.

As the rapper continues to propel talented up-and-coming artistes, the rewards are definitely coming in.

Congratulations to the female rappers on their latest achievement.