Nicki Minaj & BIA Link Up For A Fire Remix Of “Whole Lotta Money”

Nicki Minaj and BIA link up for the official remix of “Whole Lotta Money.”

BIA is undoubtedly living out her dream after she finally got one of her fantasy collaborators, Nicki Minaj. The Trinidadian rapper had promised her loyal Barbz a not to be missed Instagram LIVE since the start of the week, and judging by the comments, her fans were not disappointed.

Following a virtual appearance from Lil Wayne, where they discussed everything from music to sex positions, Nicki moved to the side to welcome the young female rapper.

The Queen of The Barbz ensured that the fun flowed through her set with a cool game of Marry, F**k, Kill, as well as airing out Drake for indirectly shooting his shot at BIA. The pink and sunset-colored hair bombshells also took some time to highlight each other’s artistry.

It turns out that the Boston native had actually been reaching out to Nicki Minaj for the past three years, something Nicki only noticed recently when she decided to DM BIA to congratulate her on the new track. The two hit it off, and Nicki decided to make the remix special by inviting her to her home studio, where they worked on the fire track, which was released moments ago.

Over 300,000 fans tuned into the LIVE session to hear just how both women described the energy shared in the recording booth. An awestruck BIA praised Nicki, who she considers as one of the Best Female MCs in the industry, for offering her guidance and expertise during the writing of the lines for the remix.

Nicki Minaj found just enough space in the second verse of the record to lay down her fiery bars. She opens with a line that directly compliments BIA’s, as she explains the wild scenarios in which she reaches for her jewelry. As usual, she sprinkles a bit of her island/Jamaican accent over her dedicated verse. Things get interesting during the thirds verse where both ladies go bar for bar while explaining how and why they got a “Whole Lotta Money.”