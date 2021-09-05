Jada Kingdom Threw Surprised Birthday Party For Her Boo Verse Simmonds

Jada Kingdom spared no expense when it comes to making sure her boo Verse Simmonds had a blast on his birthday.

She’s tattoed his name, so you know it’s real, and she’s spoken about her relationship with the rapper, and now she’s gone all out to ensure that Verse Simmonds had the best birthday ever.

On Saturday, Jada Kingdom shared how she celebrated her man’s birthday with a surprise party surrounded by friends and family.

“Thanks to everyone who helped me to pull it off, I love you guys!” she captioned the post.

Jada Kingdom can be seen standing next to Verse Simmonds in a room decorated as his friends and family shouted “Surprise.” He seemed genuinely surprised as he turned and hugged her.

It seemed that Jada had a good night even though it wasn’t her birthday as she shared videos of herself enjoying the finest liquor money can buy while she sang “happy birthday” in her hoarse voice.

In other posts, Jada Kingdom shared her appreciation for Verse.

“Happy Birthday to the man who always execute the f**in pla… mi General. Thank you for loving me, teaching me and most of all believing in me, you made everything made sense! Grateful for you in my life! I LOVE YOU FOREVER,” she captioned another Instagram post of her and Verse Simmonds kneeling for a photo.