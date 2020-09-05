Jada Kingdom Tattooed Her Boyfriend Verse Simmons On Her Neck So You Know It’s Real

Jada Kingdom gets her boyfriend, Verse Simmons, name tattooed on her neck so you all know its real.

Rising dancehall singjay Jada Kingdom whose 22nd birthday is today, surely has plenty to celebrate. She’s had an awesome 2020, with a handful of successful singles, a rekindled friendship with Shenseea, and being named E-Syde queen all before the year is out. Her proudest achievement, it seems, is her 15-month relationship with artist and producer Verse Simmonds, which she confirmed on Instagram just last month. From cozy pics to passionate captions, the pair have been putting their affection on display since their debut, and Twinkle recently took to IG stories to prove the deal’s been sealed in ink.

Jada now has a tattoo of Verse’s name on the side of her neck, which she apparently got in March of this year. “I’m from the ghetto, where we get yah name tattooed when we love tf outta you! Lol.” she wrote. The reveal was done on Verse’s birthday, which is just a day shy of his bodacious beau’s. Pouring out the PDA in her birthday wishes.

Jada shared these words, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY Tu Mi Big B@ddy Man! I adore you with everything. You’re my happy place, my peace, my spine, my inspiration, my motivation & my mentor. Thank you for YOU! I feel so blessed to be celebrating another birthday with you!!! Due tu ow me she nave nuh weh aguh! hehe! We’re locked in for life! Happy Birthday My Hubba Bubba. Twinkle love yuh bad bad wulleep! Mi Don yu be.”

Not to be outdone with the antics, Simmonds, who’ also a songwriter, unleashed heartfelt lyrics in his IG copy after a night of partying and painting the town.

“Since the day we met we have almost literally been inseparable,” Verse Simmons wrote. “I love everything about u, Even the things u don’t like! U are a special human being and I’m blessed to have u in my life and in my corner. U Are beautiful, talented, intelligent and a f****n hustler! And I admire that about you! There is nobody like u …this is something I’m sure of ! I love to see u happy and its my job now to make sure that you stay that way! I just want to wish you a happy Bday my Virgo Queen! God knew what he was doing when he made u! Love u mumma!! @jadakingdom.”