Shenseea Slips In A Balmain Bikini & Clap Back At Critics Saying She Sold Her Soul

Shenseea is clapping back at critics who claim she traded her soul for a successful international music career.

The dancehall star’s appearance on Kanye West‘s Donda album has not come without some harsh criticism. While many of Shenyeng’s fans are absolutely ecstatic and others quite impressed, there have been some dubious reactions from those who believe the singer had to “sell her soul” for her spot.

After photos surfaced from Kanye’s most recent listening event for his tenth studio album Donda, some fans started speculating about Shenseea‘s involvement in the dark side of Hollywood. Accompanied by Ye, DaBaby, and Marilyn Manson on the set of a church porch, Shenseea was clad in a full black ensemble, as was the rest of the party. The singer later revealed that she was styled by the Yeezy boss himself. This leads us to believe that Kanye had a hand in how all the artists were dressed, but fans did not cut Shenseea a break.

The social media conversation that followed the event was centered around what many perceived as satanic imagery and postulated that Shenseea sold her soul. Many who chimed in claimed that Marilyn Manson’s presence did very little to convince them otherwise. The “Sweet Dreams” singer has long been rumored to be one of the most popular overt Satan worshippers in Hollywood.

Some critics even used the sudden death of Shenseea’s mother in June 2020 to justify their argument that she had converted to Satanism. Not one to let such vile accusations slide, the Shenyeng boss took to Instagram on Monday (August 30) to address the rumors with a facetious clapback. Alongside a reel of photos of her donning a black Balmain Paris swimsuit by the pool, the singer wrote, “Can’t say I sell my pu$$y so they said I sold my soul, I’ll take it.”

The post garnered reactions by the thousands, including that of female rappers Megan Thee Stallion and Omeretta, who left a trail of heart eyes emojis in Shenseea’s comments. Busta Rhymes also wrote “Queen” with a series of crown emojis while supermodel Winne Harlow said, “Who God bless no man can curse.”

Critics revived the rumors that “Shenseea sold her soul” after the release of her “Run Run” music video. In the visuals, the dancehall star dons red hair with a devilish costume and a black leather bodysuit and boots complete with chains and horns. She also hovered over a pit of fire that seemingly depicted hell and caressed a snake in a separate scene. The music video is now closing in on 5 million views after being released on July 16.

This is not the first time Shenseea has found herself wrapped up in rumors online about her selling her soul, but she has remained steadfast in the face of these bold claims.