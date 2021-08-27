Safaree Gets Into It With LGBT Community Over Comment About Jojo Siwa

Safaree gets into it with some members of the LGBT community over a comment about Jojo Siwa they dubbed as homophobic statements.

For the first time, Dancing With The Stars will feature a same-sex dance pair. On Thursday (August 26), ABC announced that 18-year-old entertainer Jojo Siwa would be joining the cast for season 30 of the show, and she will be partnered with a pro-female dancer.

“There are a lot of barriers we’re going to have to break through. Who leads? How do you dress? What shoes do you wear? It’s all something that I’m looking forward to,” Siwa disclosed on the TCA virtual press tour. “It’s going to be tricky, but it’s going to give so much to people out there.”

After the news was shared on Hollywood Unlocked, rapper Safaree Samuels took the time to express his thoughts in the comment section.

“Wow so this is considered history,” he started, adding four laughing emojis. “I’m really laughing at this. They’re not teaching this in no history class in 20 years, this ain’t history,” he concluded.

Safaree immediately received backlash for his comment as people started bashing him, saying he was homophobic.

“Just be honest and say you hate gay people, y’all are so homophobic it’s sad,” one user replied, to which Safaree retorted, “So because I said it’s not history I’m homophobic? Your name for the day is dumb***. Scram fella.”

With all the homophobic rants taking place over social media, persons are extremely touchy when it comes to situations like this, especially when they want to protect a specific artiste’s image.

“My n***a…don’t you have kids to take care of?” another user asked.

“Yea and they’re doin better than you could ever of Rodent,” Safaree answered with two laughing emojis.

On the other hand, despite all the horrible backlash, many people are supporting him, saying that he just questioned if the news is considered historic due to the current affairs of the world.

Among the supporters was Bobby Lytes, who is known to be a prominent homosexual himself. He stars on the hit show Love & Hip Hop Miami. He shared Safaree’s sentiment and liked his comment, also adding his own.

“He ain’t lie tho, how is this history in the making???! Oh, cuz she’s white? just say that. And how is he homophobic cuz he said: “it’s not history in the making” ??? I’m confused,” Bobby wrote.

“He told no lies doe,” another supporter added with five laughing emojis.

Another user took the opportunity to bring up Safaree’s failed relationship with Nicki, calling him jobless in the process. To that, Safaree clapped back, stating that he’s made millions since being with Nicki.