DaBaby Breaks Silence On Controversial Jojo Siwa Lyrics

DaBaby is responding to fans bashing him for what they perceive to be a diss to YouTuber Jojo Siwa. He says, “it’s all love,” and that his lyric is not intended to be a diss.

“I love Twitter Bruh. @jojosiwa my 3-year ld princess is your number 1 fan. I bought her every product you have out. She think she you. Don’t let them trick you into thinking id ever have a problem with you,” he said to the YouTuber who is formerly a contestant on the reality show “Dance Moms,” in which she appeared on two seasons with her mom. She is now well known for her songs “Boomerang” and “Kid in a Candy Store.”

DaBaby came under fire on Sunday after fans started saying he and the young entertainer had some type of beef. In his latest song, “Beatbox Freestyle,” a lyric led fans to assume he dissed her.

“Don’t wanna get me started n***As / Turn me up n****as gone see why / Ni**a you a b**ch, Jojo Siwa, (B**ch)”

However, Dababy says his using Jojo’s name is all wordplay and no foul intention. “My word play just went over their heads. All love on my end shawty, Keep shining,” he said.

He also said to a fan, “I don’t ‘Siwa’ they so mad either bae.” In response to a fan as he demonstrated his earlier wordplay point.

DaBaby was initially dragged by other YouTubers who jumped to Jojo’s defense as they dissed the rapper, noting that not only was Jojo taller than him but that she was also 12 years younger and 10X richer than he was.

???? I love Twitter bruh. — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) February 21, 2021

@itsjojosiwa my 3 year old princess is your number 1 fan. I bought her every product you have out. She think she you.? Don’t let em trick you into thinking id ever have a problem with you. My word play just went over their heads. All love on my end shawty, Keep shinning! ? — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) February 21, 2021

Explanation of the DaBaby/JoJo Siwa line. “Don’t wanna get me started” = general posturing “Turn me up, you’re gon see why” = attitude ramping up “You a bitch, JoJo Siwa.” = verbal attack. As in, he, DaBaby, aka Jonathan Kirk, aka JoJo, can see why you are a bitch. pic.twitter.com/yyfOwT8go6 — Watching the Throne (@KanyePodcast) February 21, 2021

Of all people Dababy beefing with Jojo Siwa?? pic.twitter.com/SqWPqjcnjD — Mannie (@thatkidsaucii) February 21, 2021