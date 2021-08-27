Drake & Kanye West Dropping “Certified Lover Boy” & “Donda” Same Day, Sept. 3

Drake and Kanye West about to go head to head with same day album release dates.

The “Hotline Bling” artist on Friday morning interrupted coverage by the “SportsCenter” to share the release date for his much-anticipated album Certified Lover Boy which is now September 3rd.

Fans have been waiting for months as they stuck by Drake through his accident and later his recovery from Covid-19. However, finally, a definitive date has been given, which is coincidentally the same date as Kanye’s Donda, which is also showing a release date of September 3.

The album was initially scheduled for release in January 2021, but then Drake had a knee injury and pushed back the album release to summer as he said he wanted to focus on recovering.

The date for the album release has been somewhat of a friendly competition as a beef was sparked between Kanye West and Drake after Drake dissed Kanye in “Betrayal,” a collaboration with Trippie Redd, in which Drake addressed speculations that Kanye was waiting to release his album on the same date as Drake.

Did Drake hack Sports Center and just randomly drop the CLB date? pic.twitter.com/BOcN51J0wK — GlockTopickz (@Glock_Topickz) August 27, 2021

It seems that Kanye West is trying to compete with Drake in a bid to outdo the Toronto rapper. Both rappers have strong followings and loyal fans who will no doubt support their music. However, it seems that Kanye was waiting on Drake, as earlier noted, as right after Drake dropped his date, Kanye changed his release date from September 5 to September 3- the same day as Drake’s CLB release.

On the other hand, Drake made a cryptic announcement about CLB’s release as he a SportsCenter broadcast on Friday morning. The rapper’s announcement was creative as he appeared to have hacked into the broadcast as the show intro came to a halt, and a man appeared and held up a note with the release date -“CLB September 3,” written on it.

The video was played twice.

It seems that the two albums will go head to head to see which will rack up the most first-week sales. Kanye West, for the most part, has already raked in tens of millions from his Dondaalbum listening events alone.