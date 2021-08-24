Spice Touts Impressive YouTube Record With Most Million Views Songs By A Female Artist

Spice makes history yet again. The Queen of Dancehall revealed that she became the first and only female dancehall artiste to have 51 music videos surpassing the 1 million views mark on YouTube.

The “Fit” deejay has been having one of the best years of her career. Over her two decades career, Spice has become one of the most celebrated female dancehall artistes in the history of the genre, by sporting an impressive catalog and accolades including a No. 1 Billboard Reggae Album.

Spice released her debut album, 10, on August 6, after nearly two decades in music. The project is performing well after holding a top 10 spot on the coveted Billboard Reggae Album Chart. Evidence of her prior achievements came pouring in close to the release of the album when Billboard dropped off her plaque for her Captured mixtape, which topped the Billboard Reggae Album Chart when it was released in 2018.

“So Mi Like It,” from NotNice’s Boom Box Riddim compilation, has brought more accolades to the female powerhouse when it recently records over 100 million views on YouTube. Other recent singles cruising in the millions of streams club include “Go Down Deh,” “Rolling,” “Bruk It,” “Frenz,” “Head,” “CLEAN,” and “Inches.”

Her latest music video, “Send It Up,” taken from her newly released album, 10, helps secured her place as one of the greatest female entertainers from of all time from Jamaica. The space-themed video leads the local Youtube trending list with over 4.8k comments. The visuals, done by Flybry Productions, feature a futuristic alien ship that Spice uses to fulfill her mission of finding her perfect mate. The stunning visuals combined with Spice’s apt expertise in performance and dance bring the entire production together to create a masterpiece.

Spice and her boyfriend Justin Budd recently discussed that aspect of her performances and videos on Love and Hip Hop Atlanta. He shared that he is not quite on board with it because of how sexually provocative they can be. She acknowledges the sexual nature of her music and performances but also lets him know that it is an essential part of her craft. So far, he appears to be dealing with it well, as the two are still going strong with her legion of fans rooting heavily for them.

Whining is an essential part of many dancehall performances, especially for Spice’s productions. Millions of fans pay to see this experience. Will Spice sacrifice her music career or refocus on her newfound love?

Fans will have to stay tuned to the coming episodes of Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta to find out. Nonetheless, celebrations are still in order for Spice and her latest achievements.