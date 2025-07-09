Fat Joe Fallout With Fans Over Claims About The Five Percent Nation

Fat Joe is experiencing a big falling out with his fans over some new claims he made on his ‘Joe & Jada’ podcast.

In the era of rappers turning podcasters, we’ve seen our fair share of antics to get more eyes and ears tuning in on podcasts, but ever so often, some hosts push the buttons a bit too far. In this case, it’s Fat Joe who is being put under the ringer for what he called being a part of The Five Percent Nation.

The Terror Squad rapper described himself as the “Great God Allah,” which left Jadakiss in a fit of laughter. However, for some fans and former members of the movement, it wasn’t a funny statement.

“I come from a projects called Godsville. Right?” Fat Joe said in the clip that has since gone viral. “So also, it was like the Mecca of the Five Percenters. I was the God Crack Kim Great God Allah. I’m telling you what it is, right. You gotta think.”

You can watch the clip below. Perhaps you will find it funny or roll your eyes. Either way, AllHipHop reported that sources in The Five Percent Nation movement found Fat Joe’s statement offensive. “This ain’t a hashtag. This ain’t an aesthetic,” the outlet reported one lifelong member told them.

Equally, fans on social media have been sounding off about the comment, with most people calling out the “All The Way Up” rapper. “At what point is enough enough OR too much?” one fan asked. Another chimed in, “It’s the same blueprint each episode. Say the craziest thing and then Jada says ayoooo. Enough with this nonsense man am done watching this podcast.”

Nevertheless, a lot of fans found Fat Joe’s statement hilarious and didn’t take it too seriously. “This is too funny. I almost feel like it’s the whole plan. Jada doesn’t believe none of it either!” one fan wrote.

In the meantime, Fat Joe recently gained unwanted attention over a lawsuit filed against him by his former hypeman, Terrence Dixon, who claimed that the rapper tried to put out a hit on 50 Cent in the height of his beef with the G-Unit chief. 50 Cent has since responded to the claims, calling it a lie. Nevertheless, Dixon wants $20 million from Joe over claims of “coercive labor exploitation, financial fraud, sexual manipulation, violent intimidation, and psychological coercion.”

Fat Joe denied the claims in the lawsuit.