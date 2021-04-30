Spice Recruits Dancehall Legends Sean Paul & Shaggy For “Go Down Deh” Collab

Spice recruits two of the biggest names in dancehall, Sean Paul and Shaggy, for her historic collaboration, “Go Down Deh.”

The dancehall diva shared a snippet of the upcoming music video on her IG. Spice has been touting her new collaboration with dancehall legends Sean Paul and Shaggy for the past several months, and now it’s finally here. So far, the reception has been good, and the music video could look lit.

From the video snippet, we can observe vibrant colors from the neon strobe lights in a dark room, likely indicating a club setting for the video shoot. We see Spice with her background dancers whining in sync to the rhythm of the song. The beat is infectious and really makes you want to dance along with them. We see Shaggy and Sean Paul briefly rocking to the beat as well, both wearing shades inside, indicative of club attire.

From the song itself, you can hear a quite monotonous tone from Shaggy at the beginning, with Spice chiming in with a rather similar flow. Sean Paul adds some amount of vibrancy with his verse and makes it a bit more upbeat, and Spice then follows suit with her second verse. The African influence on this track is undeniable. The lyrical cadence is reminiscent of a rhythmic chant and, with the bass sounding similar to African drums, it is the perfect combination for the song to be viewed in this way.

These three are no strangers to collaborating, as they have worked on projects before. Spice and Sean Paul have previously worked with Stylo G on “Dumpling Remix” in 2019. Spice has also worked with Shaggy on Kemar Highcon and Track Starr’s “So Saucy Remix” in 2020.

Shaggy and Sean Paul have collaborated on songs in the past, such as “Hey Sexy Lady” back in 2003 and “Rise Again” in 2010. Was this collaboration with Spice destined to happen? We are not sure. But we are sure dancehall fans all over are more than happy that it did. Spice, Sean Paul, and Shaggy’s voices truly are a perfect trifecta for this collaboration.