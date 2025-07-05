Tupac Shakur Allegedly Wanted Suge Knight To Kill Him Before His Death

Tupac Shakur allegedly wanted Suge Knight to take his life before his passing from a shooting incident in Las Vegas.

Since his incarceration, Suge Knight has been making some bold statements from behind bars. In his latest prison interview, the former Death Row Records head told People that 2Pac didn’t pass away immediately after being shot in Las Vegas despite being severely wounded.

According to Knight, the All Eyes On Me rapper wanted him to end his life, but his wounds from the shooting ended up cutting his life short on September 13, 1996.

“I got out and tried to tell the officers what happened while I was bleeding everywhere,” Knight said. “I then was getting Tupac out the car, even when the door was open. I had to go over there bleeding everywhere, take the seat belt off him.”

Knight alleges that 2Pac begged him to, “Kill me. Shoot me.”

In 2018, Suge Knight was sentenced to 28 years in prison for the death of a man following a hit-and-run incident near the set of the filming of the hit movie Straight Outta Compton in 2015. He will be eligible for parole in 2034 when he will be around age 70.

In the meantime, Duane “Keefe D” Davis was arrested in Las Vegas in 2023 for the murder of Tupac Shakur, some 27 years after Pac’s death. Davis’ trial should’ve been this year, but has been delayed until 2026 after the defendant filed a motion to delay the trial, citing new evidence that proves his innocence.

According to Keefe D’s legal team, a new witness’s testimony could help prove he did not commit the crime. The lawyers now say they need more time to interview the potential witnesses and do additional investigative work to prepare for the trial.

Defense attorneys say that investigators know about witnesses who can prove that the defendant was not present at the scene of the shooting on the night Tupac was murdered on the Las Vegas strip, almost 30 years ago.

Keefe D previously filed a motion to have the murder charge dismissed, citing a previous immunity agreement he had with law enforcement. However, prosecutors says there is no evidence of the agreement between the former Crip and detectives. The judge ruled in favor of prosecutors, paving the way for the trial.