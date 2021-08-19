Spice Hit “So Mi Like It” Surpasses 100 Million Views On YouTube

Spice hit So Mi Like It crosses the 100 million views mark on YouTube joining an exclusive list of dancehall songs to reached that milestone.

Snatching multiple #1 spots is all in a day’s work for Spice. She continues to break records and take names as it was just discovered that one of her biggest singles to date, So Mi Like It, has officially surpassed 100M views on YouTube. The track was produced by NotNice and directed by Spice. It was released by VP Records on December 2, 2014, and it has become synonymous with her image.

The superstar recently celebrated her birthday on August 6, which she referred to as her “best birthday so far” in a post on her Instagram page. Along with dropping her album ’10’ on that same day, the album has continued to dominate the charts left and right and has charted in 12 countries. She has held multiple positions on iTunes and Apple Music and on multiple Caribbean charts.

The album success doesn’t stop there as the artiste took to her Instagram page yesterday (August 18) to share the latest news of her album charting, “Besties we entered the @billboard charts at #6 let’s run it all the way up #spicealbum10 please remember to buy the Album and give real support” she captioned her post with a fist and three blue hearts.” Thanks for all the love,” she finished with a smiling face with three hearts around it. Above the caption was a screenshot of the billboard charting.

As if Spice felt the victory coming, she foreshadowed it on her Instagram page last year also, when the video had just hit 92M views on YouTube.

“When I wrote this song 6 years ago I was broke AF”, the singer began. “Home with my kids and told myself if this song don’t buss big I’m done with music. I drove to every party to get this track played myself.”

“I burned CDs with the little money I got and drove around to give them out,” she added.

Spice is now on the list of the very few female dancehall acts to achieve this incredible triumph. Stefflon Don has conquered this feat numerous times. Kranium also landed a spot on the coveted list just last week with “Nobody Has To Know.”

Spice has been celebrating the feat via her IG stories as fans praise her. One user noted, “Congrats Queen on a 100 Million Views on a Solo Hit song, first Female from accomplishment !!Jamaica to have this @spiceofficial.”

Throughout Spice’s career, she’s had tremendous success and a plethora of support from fans all over the globe. She has done nothing but produces feel-good music, and we shall continue to look forward to more record-breaking tracks in the future, all thanks to Spice.