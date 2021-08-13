Nicki Minaj & Kenneth Petty Sued By Rap Accuser Days After He Took Plea Deal

Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, has more legal troubles on their hands days after he copped a plea deal in his sex offender case.

The Trinidadian rapper and Petty are being sued by the woman Petty was convicted of attempting to rape in 1995 and claims Nicki tried to pay her off to change her story. The female, Jennifer Hough, also alleges that the pair has been harassing her after she declined Nicki’s offer to change her story.

Kenneth Petty was convicted for first-degree attempted rape of Jennifer Hough, and the outcome of that case was that he had to register as a sex offender. The rape conviction had plagued Petty’s life as he was registered in New York. Petty was convicted and was recently charged in California for failing to register when he moved to that state per the stipulations of his conviction.

According to TMZ, the legal documents filed by Hough claim that Nicki Minaj and Kenneth have “directly and indirectly harassed her and threatened her” not to disclose details of the incident. She added that their actions had inflicted emotional distress on her.

The documents also say that the alleged harassment started after Petty and Minaj began dating in late 2018. She said that Nicki Minaj allegedly made comments about how Petty was “wrongfully accused” and claiming that she, Hough, had recanted her story. The victim denied that she had retracted her story.

The documents also further said that in March 2020, after Petty was arrested for failing to register as a sex offender in California, Nicki reached out to her and offered to fly her and her family to Los Angeles. In return, she wanted Hough to withdraw her rape claims against Petty in order to assist him from going to jail for failing to register.

The rape victim said she declined Nicki’s offers, but shortly after, she and her family were harassed by the rapper, where there was an “onslaught of harassing calls and unsolicited visits.” She said Nicki reached out to her brother, offering a $500k payment in exchange for a statement recanting her rape allegations against Petty. This was followed by Nicki sending lawyers to her home to try to pressure her into recanting her story, and she began to panic and feel unsafe because she was being harassed at home.

There was also another offer of $20k, and Hough also alleges that when that was refused, she was threatened, causing her to fear for her safety and moving from her home in August 2020.

The woman says she continues to live in fear of the Petty’s.

Jennifer Hough is seeking damages for intentional infliction of emotional distress, harassment, and witness intimidation.