Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Cops Deal In Sex Offender Case

Nicki Minaj’s husband could avoid jail time after coping deal in ongoing registered sex offender case.

Kenneth Petty, the husband of Nicki Minaj’s, was facing jail time for failing to comply with conditions that he registered as a sex offender if he moved to another state. Even as the pair recently welcomed their baby boy and have been making strides as a family, a possible jail sentence could have seen Petty going away for at least 10 years.

However, that won’t happen since the rapper’s husband accepted a plea deal for failing to register as a sex offender in California when he moved from New York to be with Nicki in California.

According to TMZ, Petty will plead to one count of failing to register as a sex offender, and in exchange, federal prosecutors will grant a lesser sentence to him.

Under the deal, Petty will be getting a mandatory minimum sentence of five years which will be served on a supervised release basis. This means that Kenneth Petty will avoid going to the big house.

However, the sentence will still have to be accepted by the presiding judge, who will take into consideration his criminal history and other factors.

If Petty did not agree to a plea deal, he was facing up to 10 years in prison with a lifetime of supervised release, which means that his freedom would be highly curtailed.

The rapper’s husband was arrested in March 2020 and charged for failing to register as a sex offender in the state of California. He had moved to the state with Nicki Minaj in 2019 before he was detected Petty’s previous conviction saw him being required to register as a sex offender in New York.

He was convicted and served almost four years in the New York state prison a 1995 first degree attempted rape.

Petty’s legal troubles nearly affected him being present for the birth of his son as he had to get permission from the judge to be present when his wife gave birth.