DaBaby’s Ex-Girlfriend DaniLeigh Gave Birth To Baby Girl

DaniLeigh has given birth to a baby girl a month after confirming her pregnancy via social media.

The R&B singer had frequently been showing off her bump and curves since making her pregnancy announcement in July, even though fans had suspected she was with child months prior. Multiple sources confirmed on Thursday that DaniLeigh gave birth to a healthy baby girl and both herself and her newborn are doing great.

Her rumored baby daddy, DaBaby, has not said anything about her pregnancy or her giving birth, but sources are saying he is aware that he might be a father again.

DaniLeigh gained fame after scoring a few hit songs last year and her alleged romantic connections with Chris Brown and later hip-hop bad boy DaBaby. 2020 belonged to the two Ds, although they tried to hide their relationship during its early stages. Sadly, it was not all sweet for the couple after calling it quits just weeks after going public. Fans used their breakup as an opportunity to ridicule DaniLeigh for her song “Yellow Bone,” in which she sang, “Yellow bone that’s what he wants.” She subsequently apologized for the song after getting heavy backlash

The rupture of their relationship is the main catalyst of doubts for her fans as far as the father of her baby is concerned. DaBaby’s decision to like a maternity photo of Dani, as well as her decision to hint at his name in her recent captions, “dabiggest,” seems like a clear enough indicator for some.

DaBaby, on the other hand, could use a bit of light in his world after numerous brands, festivals, and events closed the curtains on their contract with the rapper for his homophobic comments at Rolling Loud Miami. The rapper has already fathered other kids with other females, whom he frequently showcases on social media. This has led many to believe that Dani and her baby will be in good hands if he is indeed the father.

Such a pretty day for such a pretty girl coming ?? pic.twitter.com/QZmwLWBhnP — Danileigh (@DaniLeigh) July 23, 2021