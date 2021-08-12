Popcaan Launching New Album In Ghana Says It’s “Psycho Business”

Popcaan looks to Africa for new album.

The Unruly Boss is presently in the United Kingdom recording for his upcoming album and says he’s going to have his album launch in Ghana, and everyone is welcomed. On Thursday, Popcaan posted to his Twitter account the news much to the delight of his numbers fans in Ghana.

“I’m doing my next album launch in Ghana and everyone’s AKWABA,” he posted while adding some fire emojis.

The artist has shared several videos of himself in England, including photos of him posed in a studio and another of himself being greeted by fans. He also said he was grateful for his upcoming project in one video.

“Cheers to the new project weh mi about fi give the world,” he said as he took two shots of alcohol “one for me, [sip] one for those who support me music,” he said of the second shot of what looked like Patron.

Popcaan, whose real name is Andre Sutherland, is no stranger to Ghanaians largely because of his dancehall music influence. He has visited the country two twice in 2014 and in 2020, where he reportedly also shot a music video for “Promise”, an Afrobeats song that has over nine (9) million streams on YouTube.

Popcaan has also collaborated with a few artists from Ghana, including Samini, and Shatta Wale, who is known for his work with Beyonce’s Black is King.

Meanwhile, the current project would be Popcaan’s third album in three years and his fifth over the span of his career.

Last year, his Fixtape album was released to critical acclaim but fell short of being nominated for a Grammy award. The artist who is signed to the Drake-owned OVO Records even got the support of Drake, who was very vocal in stating his disappointment at the crooked Grammy nominations that notably snubbed a number of artists who were more tipped to receiving the top awards, including Popcaan.