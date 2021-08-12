Kanye West & Jay-Z’s ‘Watch The Throne 2’ Coming This Year

Kanye West and Jay-Z might drop Watch The Throne 2 as early as this year.

It may be a bit more of a wait, but fans will be happy to know that it looks like the follow-up to Watch The Throne may be in the works. That’s at least according to Justin Laboy, who is well known to be a very close friend of Kanye West and now well-known Donda pundit.

During the first listening party for West’s upcoming album, Donda, fans were given quite the surprise when one of the guest features was none other than Jay-Z. It’s indeed exciting that the two seemed to have put the past behind them to once again collaborate. They haven’t been on the best of terms since 2016 when Kanye called out Jay-Z, saying he felt abandoned by the Hov.

If we’re to gather anything from Jay-Z’s verse, all of that seems to be forgiven. “Hol’ up, Donda, I’m with your baby when I touch back road / Told him, ‘Stop all of that red cap, we goin’ home’ / Not me with all of these sins, casting stones / This might be the return of The Throne (Throne),” the New-York native rapped.

It seemed a sure indicator that the two would once again recreate the magic of their 2011 classic, Watch the Throne, which spawned hits like the Grammy-winning “Ni**as in Paris.” Lavoy took the opportunity right before the second listening event for Donda last night, August 5, to break the news. He used Twitter to get the message out.

“Watch The Throne 2 coming end of the year. Kanye & Hov about to make history AGAIN,” he tweeted.

He followed that up with the assurance that the two are still passionate about dropping great music for fans.

“YES. HOV & YE back building again. They both rich enough to quit rapping, but the passion they share of making the fans happy got them back working #Donda #Respectfully.”

While the dynamic duo hasn’t officially confirmed the news, Laboy hasn’t been wrong about anything so far when it comes to the rollout of Donda, so that may be good enough as confirmation for now. Are you excited for a Watch the Throne sequel?