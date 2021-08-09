Kanye West Failed AGAIN To Meet ‘Donda’ August 9 Release Date, Fans React

Kanye West missed another release date for Donda and its now set for release on August 13th

By now, fans have come to know that Kanye does what Kanye wants. Some were still left miffed last night following his performance of the updated version of his upcoming work, Donda. The album was still not released.

Kanye West once again performed for a listening party streamed live on Apple Music on Thursday night, August 5. Fans who admitted to staying up late to hear the new version and hoped to see it released on streaming services expressed their frustration on Twitter after Ye again did not drop it. Some were just happy to hear new music from the “Gold Digger” rapper.

There’s still no official word on when the project will be released, though industry rumors indicate it might be August 9th. You just never know once it involves Kanye West. Another industry rumor indicated that they might be waiting until Drake drops Certified Lover Boy.

As of the time of this publication, the release date for Donda is set for August 13th on Apple Music pre-order.

Fans also seemed divided about that move. One Twitter user opined, “Kanye a genius for not releasing DONDA lol he’s forcing Drake to delay CLB. CLB is completed, and Drizzy is not going to release CLB until Donda has dropped and played out.” At the same time, another added, “So it seems Kanye might even delay until the night Drake drops CLB to do a surprise drop.”

Needless to say, Twitter had some hilarious reactions when Ye once again failed to drop the album. Check out some of them below.

Me getting ready for another Kanye listening party in 2 weeks:#DONDA

pic.twitter.com/eRm7hPPWE7 — Jay Shah (@TheJayShah3) August 6, 2021

All of us in 2043 when #kanye hosts his 587th listening party and still doesn’t drop #DONDA pic.twitter.com/cCiOZIQtVy — Piss on ya Toilet (@Caleb_Mahoney_) August 6, 2021

cmon Kanye, I cant keep on defending you bro.. where is #DONDA pic.twitter.com/sk69SplAhv — ?’ (@16I29) August 6, 2021

#DONDA Kanye trying to figure out how to upload donda pic.twitter.com/6WEIwGhlrp — Santana (@Sanntana1_) August 6, 2021

Kanye trying to hit the upload button on Apple Music and Spotify rn #DONDA pic.twitter.com/1OWWc6F5el — TF (@TF_898) August 6, 2021