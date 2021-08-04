The Obamas Writes Heartfelt Letter To Biz Markie’s Widow Tara Hall

It’s not a secret that Biz Markie touched many lives before his passing. Sadly, the iconic rapper died on July 16 after experiencing complications with diabetes. During his funeral on August 2, Markie’s widow, Tara Hall, revealed that the Obamas reached out to her with a heartfelt letter expressing their condolences. She shared the letter with TMZ.

The 44th President and his family acknowledged that they may not have known the rapper as well as his family and friends but that they were nonetheless sad at his passing.

“We didn’t know Biz Markie as long or as well as you and your loved ones did. But like others who admired him, he holds a special place in our hearts as one of rap’s most innovative stylists and as a great man,” one part of the letter read.

They also fondly recalled his support of their term in office and helping to get Barack Obama elected. The letter specifically highlights his efforts with the track “Party with a Purpose,” which was used to encourage people to get out to vote. They also noted that there was no doubt that his legacy would “span generations just as it has for nearly four decades.”

Hall admitted that she was quite stunned to receive the letter. She is hoping to honor his legacy by continuing the charitable work that he had become known for. To do this, she’s announced that she is starting a fund in his name.

The fund is to be called the “Biz Markie’s Just a Friend Charity Fund.” His life certainly reached all walks of life, which was shown by those who attended his final rites. The ceremony included entertainers and friends like Busta Rhymes, Fat Joe, LL Cool J, and other prominent figures like Rev. Al Sharpton and comedian Dave Chappelle.

Check out the heartfelt letter below.