Biz Markie: The Iconic Rapper Of “Just A Friend” Dead At 57

Rapper Miz Markie passes away at age 57.

The legendary rapper is best known for his hip hop version of Freddie Scott’s “(You) Got What I Need.” Markie’s version titled “Just A Friend” was recorded and released in 1989 as a part of his The Biz Never Sleeps album. The song shot to number 9 on the Hot 100 Chart in 1990. Biz would later venture into producing, acting, comedy, and a bit of djing.

The rapper is now resting up after losing his fight with Type II Diabetes sometime around 6:30 PM on Friday, July 16, 2021. According to TMZ, who confirmed the rapper’s death through a family member, Biz had been battling chronic illness for over a year.

The rap icon was reported dead two weeks ago, but those reports proved to be false. Fellow rapper Big Daddy Kane had also previously hinted that Markie was doing better during his interview with The Breakfast Club in April of this year.

It is understood that Biz Markie’s condition worsened even though he was given the best care possible by an incredible team of nurses and doctors.

“We are grateful for the many calls and prayers of support that we have received during this difficult time,” a representative of the late rapper said in a statement released. “Biz created a legacy of artistry that will forever be celebrated by his industry peers and his beloved fans whose lives he was able to touch through music, spanning over 35 years. He leaves behind a wife, many family members and close friends who will miss his vibrant personality, constant jokes and frequent banter.”

The rapper was reportedly in the company of his wife Tara Hall, who “held his hand as he took his last breath.”

R.I.P. Biz Markie.