DaBaby Promised To Apologize On Video To Save His Career After Losing More Gigs

DaBaby reportedly flaked on a promised video apology aimed to restore his festival gigs.

Amid his viral comments about the LGBTQ+ community, DaBaby was dropped from the lineup for several music festivals this fall. Following the disastrous publicity that ensued after the rapper’s slight at the Rolling Loud Festival, he was forced to apologize on Twitter. However, it was hardly enough to assuage the ire of those he offended. While he apologized to HIV/Aids victims, DaBaby added, “But the LGBT community… I ain’t trippin on y’all, do you. y’all business is y’all business.”

Clearly, his initial apology didn’t suffice as Billboard reported that a rep for the Charlotte rapper started reaching out to promoters for festivals he was booked for to advise that he would be making a formal and sincere apology on video. The apology was reportedly slated to be played before DaBaby’s performance at Lollapalooza in Chicago on Sunday (August 1), but failed to come to fruition. The festival instead announced that Young Thug would be taking the rapper’s place on the stage.

DaBaby released another written apology, this time seemingly PR-approved, on social media the following Monday. “I want to apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made,” the statement reads in part. “Again, I apologize for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I know education on this is important. Love to all. God bless.”

Unfortunately for DaBaby fans, there have been no further announcements regarding his bookings being restored at upcoming festivals as it appears the apology was again not sufficient to rehabilitate his reputation. Though the rapper is still currently booked for a show in Kansas and Hot 97’s summer jam later this month, as well as a radio concert near Denver in early September, he was pulled from the Governors Ball in New York, the Day N Vegas and iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas, Music Midtown in Atlanta, and ACL Festival in Austin, Texas.

DaBaby’s bag has taken a huge hit since he spoke out against the LGBTQ+ community, but his offensive comments continue to receive mixed reviews. While some have stood in solidarity with the rapper defending his right to freedom of speech and expression, others have condemned him for it.

