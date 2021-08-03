DaBaby Dropped By 3 More Festivals Including Music Midtown, iHeart Music Festival

DaBaby is reeling from financial loss as three more music festivals distance themselves from him. The latest losses by the rapper come on Tuesday morning- days LollaPalooza, and the Governors Ball dropped him over his recent statements.

On Tuesday, Austin City Limits (ACL) Music Festival announced the change to its music lineup, as well as the iHeart Radio Music Festival, held on September 17-18 in Las Vegas, and Music Midtown in Atlanta slated for September 18-19, 2021.

“DaBaby will no longer be performing at Austin City Limits Music Festival- lineup update coming soon,” ACL posted while Music Midtown said, “DaBaby will no longer be performing at Music Midtown Festival. Lineup update coming soon.

DaBaby has now been dropped from seven performing lineups so far because of his wild comments at the Rolling Loud Music Festival in Miami nearly two weeks ago.

Within days of each other, he was dropped from Lollapalooza, Governors Ball, and the Day N Vegas festivals, all canceled on Sunday or Monday.

DaBaby issued a wholesome second apology on Monday for his homophobic comments during his performance at the Rolling Loud Miami Festival on the weekend of July 23.

The statement on Monday said, “I want to apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made. Again, I apologize for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I knew education on this is important. Love to all. God bless. – DaBaby.”

However, even as the rapper appears to make amends with the latest statement, his previous actions of not taking accountability have rubbed social media users the wrong way.

The rappers incendiary comments encouraged the audience to put their cell phone flashlights on if they “didn’t show up today with HIV/AIDS or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that will make you die in two to three weeks,” among other derogatory remarks about HIV/AIDS and LGBTQ+ people.

The rapper has been broadsided even as he tries to promote his latest video in the height of the controversy. Over the last week, DaBaby has done everything but issue a sincere apology. Among his apologies so far was his admittance that his remarks were “insensitive,” but he also dodged accountability by saying the remarks were interpreted wrongly. He also added fuel to the fire when he said, “Apologies for being me,” while pretending to be unbothered by all that was happening and only caving to a proper apology after he was beginning to get canceled on a wider scale.