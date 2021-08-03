Boosie Badazz Rants About ‘Gay Agenda’ Amid DaBaby Fallout

Boosie Badazz rants about what he calls a “gay agenda.”

DaBaby has definitely been under the gun within the last week following his unprompted homophobic rant at Rolling Loud. During that rant, he also went after people who have HIV/AIDS.

While many fans and fellow artists in the Hip-Hop community have condemned his actions and words, like veteran Questlove, he has found some solidarity with a few others. Earlier today, DJ Akademiks came out in his defense, calling the festival organizers hypocrites, and now Boosie Badazz has expressed his frustration that the rapper is being canceled a little bit at a time.

So far, Dababy has been booted from huge festivals, including Lollapalooza, Day N Vegas, and the Governor’s Ball New York. He’s since issued an apology, but there is no real way to know if his career will pick back up any time soon.

Boosie Badazz’s take on the matter, which he gave during an Instagram Live, is that he thinks there is a conspiracy to push a “gay agenda.” He believes that this agenda is being forced on artists so that they can promote it to their younger fans. According to the video, he believes that more children will start “becoming” gay if this is followed.

“It’s sad how y’all trying to force this gay stuff on the world,” Boosie started. He added: “How y’all trying to ban artists. It’s sad bro. In ten years it ain’t going to be normal for a kid to be straight. Y’all trying to force it on these kids bros. Push it on all the biggest artists. You attacking these kids bro. We’re going to make all of them promote it and who gonna follow, the kids.”

DaBaby has fully acknowledged his role and the fact that he made a mistake. In his apology, which he posted earlier today, he said, “I appreciate the many people who came to me with kindness, who reached out to me privately to offer wisdom, education, and resources. That’s what I needed and it was received.”

You can take in what Boosie had to say below. What are your thoughts on his stance on the issue?