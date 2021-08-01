DaBaby Booted From Lollapalooza After Megan Thee Stallion Put On A Show

DaBaby will not be performing at Lollapalooza this year.

In the latest from the storm of reckoning for DaBaby, Lollapalooza has now dropped the artist from their festival lineup. The Cleveland rapper was set to perform at Lollapalooza this weekend, but promoters pulled the plug on his set before it even got underway. The mega concert issued a statement via their Instagram on Sunday confirming their decision. The move comes on the heels of a powerhouse performance from Megan Thee Stallion at the event yesterday.

“Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love. With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight. Young Thug’s performance will now take place at 9:00 pm on the Bud Light Seltzer Stage, and G Herbo will perform at 4:00 pm on the T-Mobile Stage”.

Naturally, some fans had mixed reactions to the news about what has transpired and took to the Instagram post to share their opinions. Some stated that this seems political, while others pointed to lyrics that other rappers often use and still get to perform.

One commentator stated, “Can’t disrespect people and think you gone still walk in your blessing.”

This has been the most recent follow-up due to the anti-HIV and homophonic comments shared by DaBaby on the stage of Rolling Loud.

This moment sparked a wave of backlash from not only events but fellow artists such as Chris Brown. Instead of making any form of apologies or retracting his statement, the artist stood firm.

In fact, after that incident, DaBaby has stated that he won’t be apologizing for anything. He even went as far as to release a new song that made fun of this recent outrage.

One fan stated that his uncompromising and unapologetic demeanor drove home the decision to have him removed.

“This is happening because he wasn’t humble AFTERWARDS… not because of his comments… you can’t dictate how people spend their money,” came the comment.

So, while some commentators rejoiced, others wanted to move past the issue.

Regardless of the polarizing views on this matter, what’s done is done. Who knows though, maybe DaBaby will survive this backlash and come back stronger. What’s very clear is that some damage was done to his career, and he wants this to be over more than anyone else right now.

Of course, DaBaby was not booted from the music festival because Megan Thee Stallion is on the lineup. It was his own ignorance that cost him the gig and potentially more gigs to come.