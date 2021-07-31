Sean Paul’s Classic ‘Dutty Rock’ Certified 3X Platinum In The UK

Sean Paul’s classic album, Dutty Rock, is now 3X platinum in the UK.

After over 20 years on the entertainment scene, dancehall star Sean Paul is still making strides with his music. The 48-year-old “Temperature” deejay is welcoming another milestone today (July 30) as his 19-year-old album “Dutty Rock” is now officially certified triple platinum in the United Kingdom.

The new development for the 2002 Grammy Award-winning project was disclosed by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI), which highlighted that “Dutty Rock” has now reached sales of over 900 thousand.

The unforgettable Dutty Rock album is perhaps very dear to Sean Paul, as the album landed the singer his first Grammy award for Best Reggae Album in 2004. The deejay now owns a record label that borrows the name from the album, “Dutty Rock Productions,” on which he released his most recent album, “Live N Livin.”

The 20 timeless tunes from “Dutty Rock” were introduced to the public’s ears in November 2002, making that album Sean Paul’s second studio project.

The album took no time in climbing its way to the top, landing five top 15 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart; “Baby Boy” featuring Beyonce and “Get Busy” both peaked at number one, while “Gimme the Light” peaked at Number 7 and “Like Glue” peaked at number 13. Additionally, “I’m Still In Love” with singer Sasha peaked at Number 14. The five top singles also charted Top 6 on the UK Singles Chart.

The album, released by VP Records/ Atlantic Records, made its way to the UK Albums Chart and the US Billboard 200 albums chart, peaking at number 2 and number 9. “Dutty Rock” is certified 2X platinum in the US by the RIAA.

The newest accomplishment for Sean Paul, born Sean Paul Henriques, is the freshest of two in the past few days. The Jamaican superstar appears to be having a phenomenal year as just last week, he was awarded a Pandora Billionaires’ Club plaque.

This award signifies his songs surpassing a billion spins on the streaming platform, ranking “Dutty Rock” Sean’s top album and “I’m Still In Love” his top song.

As Sean Paul’s ‘oldies but goodies’ music continues to make strides, fans are looking forward to what’s to come as the deejay has promised another remarkable body of work that should be released in August. The highly anticipated album, Scorcher, is set to feature a range of local and international hitmakers, including Sia, Gwen Stefani, Ty Dollar $ign, Tove Lo, Shenseea, Nicki Jam, Stylo G, Jada Kingdom, and Damian Marley.