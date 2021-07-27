Lil Nas X’s Father Tells DaBaby “Bruh Sit Down” Amid Further Backlash

Lil Nas X’s father clapped back at DaBaby telling him to take a seat.

DaBaby’s latest moment on stage at the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami continues to bring him negative backlash. His attempt at an apology also fell flat as many fans noted that he didn’t actually say sorry for his actions but rather chastised those commenting for not understanding his set.

His words on stage have been repeated across many social media sites and on fans’ accounts, and it doesn’t seem that he’ll be able to live down those words anytime soon.

During his set, he said, “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up.” To compound matters, he added, “Ladies, if your pussy smell like water, put your cellphone light in the air. Fellas, if you ain’t sucking dick in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.”

As he tried to defend himself, he said that his comments were not meant for his gay fans as they weren’t the “nasty” ones with HIV.

One of his peers, T.I., tried to defend his comments and said that if Lil Nas X is allowed to be unapologetically gay and display gay images in his videos, then DaBaby should be allowed to express his views on the matter.

Now that Lil Nas X has been dragged into the conversation, his father, Robert Stafford, has come to his defense. He has officially responded to DaBaby with a simple comment alongside a picture of Nas X. “Bruh sit down you had your time,” was Stafford’s response to the fresh round of criticism being leveled against his son.

The irony of the situation is that for all the criticism, Lil Nas X has drawn his latest and probably most controversial work, “Industry Baby,” which was ranked number one in the U.S. at this time.

See what Lil Nas X’s father had to say below.