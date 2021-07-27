Baby Cham Gives Bounty Killer His Flowers, Reflects On Their Past Beef

Baby Cham gives Bounty Killer his flowers as the greatest deejaying style in dancehall while reflecting on their past beef.

Baby Cham, who eventually graduated to Cham, has been on the reggae-dancehall scene since the early ’90s. His stance as a deejay, songwriter, and producer has put him on the map as a key player in modern dancehall culture. The “Ghetto Story” deejay highlighted the inspiration he drew from legends such as Beenie Man and Supercat on his journey into becoming Cham.

In a recent Entertainment Report interview with Anthony Miller, Baby Cham was not shy about highlighting his journey to stardom and those who he met along the way. He specifically highlighted the impact that producer Dave Kelly had on his career. While discussing his relationship with the producer, Cham mentioned his relationship with Bounty Killer.

Cham explained that it was around the time when Bounty Killer lost his visa that he encouraged the dancehall legend to link up with Dave Kelly. He also praised Killer for his unique deejaying style. “(Bounty Killer’s) deejay technique to me is rawest, purest delivery I have ever heard from anyone you see deejaying in the studio,” Cham explained.

The “Lock Down” deejay added that while Killer is not the greatest lyricist, he is the greatest deejay. “Mi study Shabba, mi study Buju, study Beenie, study Major Worries, Yellowman – and none a dem, to me caan deejay like Bounty Killer,” Cham said. “Mi naw guh seh Killa is the best lyricist or di best writer, but deejay.”

The dancehall legend also spoke on comparisons he drew from the delivery styles of other legends such as Beenie Man, Shabba Ranks, and Buju Banton. None seemed to be the same as that of the Warlord himself. His respect for the Warlord and his craft was profound.

Cham did not hesitate to clear the air on the fallout between himself and Bounty Killer. The disagreement came amidst claims by Bounty that Cham had become too Americanized and the dancehall energy was no longer being translated through his music.

“Yeah, it is one a dem ting where Rodney is an individual, when him don’t get him way him just lose it, but him know me and him know that wouldn’t throw me off at the same time,” Cham said. “I wasn’t getting distracted by that. I saw that the gate was open and we knew that we could get few number ones. We knew we could hit the Billboard the right way.”

Cham justified his choice to incorporate more international talents with an experience he had with a fan in one of his international performances in 2000.

“I remember we did Hot 97 Summer Jam, 2000,” Cham explains. “I came off stage and this kinda changed my whole mindset of how I would write music… This white kid came up to me and said ‘that man!’ I don’t know what you’re saying, but every day I play that man song.’…ever since then I came back and I tell Dave [Kelly] that I think I need to change my writing style.”

Since then, Cham has been signed to Atlantic Records and has recorded tracks with international stars like Rihanna, Alicia Keys, and Foxy Brown.