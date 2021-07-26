Bobby Shmurda Explains Why He Has ‘Mixed Emotions’ About His Freedom

Bobby Shmurda is a free man now but he admitted that sometimes he has a lot of mixed emotions.

Bobby Shmurda has been keeping a somewhat low profile as he tries to navigate being a free man under parole conditions. The struggle is not lost on the “Hot N*gga” rapper who shared the roller coaster of emotions that he experiences on a daily basis.

Shmurda shared his thoughts on freedom while appearing as a special guest on Showtime’s Desus & Mero yesterday, July 25. The interview followed his compelling performance at Rolling Loud Miami over the last weekend.

“Honestly, it’s mixed emotions. Some days is work, and some days it’s like, ‘Yo, I’m home.’ You know when you can’t believe you’re home? I done came home before but this time it was like, I’m home. You know. what I’m saying? I’m home,” he said.

While locked up, he said he felt the love from the streets but knew that he had to stay humble. He also shared how much his thought process had changed since being released from prison, as he admitted that before his incarceration, he made a lot of impetuous decisions.

“When you come home, you gotta see everything and what’s what. What’s this? What’s that? That’s what’s really been going on. I’m trying to see what’s this and what’s that before you move cause being in jail just made me smarter. I used to move off a lot of impulse,” he added.

He is focused on taking his career to the next level and also revealed that some new music from him and the Migos is in the works. During his performance last Friday, July 23, he debuted two new tracks during his five-song set.

“We got all types of different music coming out. We got the Shmurda sh*t coming out. We got the Shmigos sh*t coming out. It’s going to be a lit summer,” he continued. You can take a look at what he had to say below.