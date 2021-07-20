Tory Lanez Claims Megan Thee Stallion Framed Him & Shout Out DaBaby & Lil Baby

Tory Lanez made a bold claim that Megan Thee Stallion framed him while using the opportunity to shout out DaBaby.

It doesn’t look like the feud between Tory Lanez, and Megan Thee Stallion will end anytime soon. In a recent freestyle that Lanez did for Hot 97, the Canadian rapper claims that he was framed by Megan with regards to her shooting.

According to Thee Stallion’s side of the story, Tory Lanez shot her in the feet after a party in the Hollywood Hills on July 12th, 2020. He was also mindful of shouting out one of the few rappers who has collaborated with him since the accusations, DaBaby.

“Shoutout to DaBaby, Roddy Ricch, and Lil Baby/What I’m about to say is gonna sound a little crazy/But it’s true so don’t play me/Y’all all would’ve got your awards if they didn’t frame me,” he raps in the clip.

Fans would know that Lanez intentionally gave a shout out to DaBaby because Megan called him out for their recent collab, “SKAT.” DaBaby did not back down from the criticism that Megan Thee Stallion heaped on him, and eventually, the two clashed in a public spat on social media. The end result was that they unfollowed each other. Before the “SKAT,” the two had previous collaborations as well that included “Cash Sh*t,” “Nasty,” and “Cry Baby.”

Lanez has been saying that he was framed in regards to the shooting even before this freestyle. He used his 2020 album, Daystar, to make the point before as well. “Megan people trying to frame me for a shooting/But them boys ain’t clean enough,” he rapped on the track “Money Over Fallouts.”

There might not be a response forthcoming from the “Savage” rapper anytime soon as she seems to be enjoying her career and the new moves that she’s been making. Most recently, she became the first rapper to land Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit cover, and her debut album “Good News” has been certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

Check out what Lanez’s had to say below.