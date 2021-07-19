Vybz Kartel Protege Sikka Rymes Lands Off-White Endorsement Deal

Vybz Kartel’s protege Sikka Rymes becomes the first dancehall to land an Off-White endorsement deal.

Fans of the Gaza Empire haven’t heard from dancehall deejay Sikka Rymes in a little while. It seems the artist, once considered Vybz Kartel‘s right-hand man, has been making some big moves behind the scenes.

He recently announced that he has signed on to be an ambassador for major clothing line Off-White, an Italian luxury fashion label. The company has a long line of high-profile collaborations that include Nike, Levi, Rimowa, Jimmy Choo, IKEA, Umbro, Timberland, and many more.

They are most popularly known for their 2017 project with Nike, which was called “The Ten.” That project involved a sneaker collection featuring Air Jordans, Converse, Nike Air Max, Nike Air Force One, and Nike Blazers shoes.

The company is hoping to cash in on his popularity after offering him an endorsement deal. While the exact amount of the deal hasn’t been shared, those close to the situation anticipate that he would be making at least six figures.

The STAR caught up with Sikka, real name Javian Chambers, who revealed that he was very excited for the opportunity and was grateful that the brand had been following his success in the genre so far. He described the brand as “a super cool urban brand,” which he believes represents youth culture and diversity to the fullest.

He described the partnership as a perfect pairing since he also aims to do the same for youth through his music. “I like to be just as diverse in my work and representation of my Jamaican roots as the brand is with their clothes, he added.

The 28-year-old artist also revealed that he was asked to create a track for the upcoming summer collection. That’s why he released “Off White” on June 29. He added that the inspiration for the song came easily to him since he loves the brand and has really enjoyed working with them so far.

“The single has been doing well and I am happy for the chance to have put my skills to work on a project for this brand,” he continued. STAR also spoke with Off-White’s CEO Virgil Abloh, who shared that he thinks the artist is extremely talented and has a unique sound.

Sikka is also expected to express himself with contributions to some of the lines.

“It’s just the start for my brand. Sikka Rymes is a diverse artiste and I aim to do a lot more work internationally. As you know, I’ve been travelling a lot and want to share my music and talents with a wider audience,” he said.