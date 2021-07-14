Spice Announces “TEN” Album Delay, Now Dropping On Her Birthday

Spice says her album has been delayed.

Fans will have to wait an extra week for the release of Spice’s debut album, TEN. The project, which was scheduled to be released on Friday, July 30, has been deferred by an extra week, landing on the queen of dancehall’s birthday, Friday, August 6.

Spice took to Instagram live on Tuesday night (July 13) to announce the new development. She explained that while she was disappointed by the setback, she is grateful that the new release date will now be special in more than one way.

“We have good news and bad news,” she told just over 5,000 viewers on her IG Live. “The release date for the album, it kinda push back a little bit. Of course I was upset….but the date got pushed back a bit, which is a little bad news for us besties but guess what, they push it back a week and the week end up falling right on my birthday,” she announced with an exciting expression.

“I don’t know if its God or how it go but yeah, on my birthday it’s still a blessing so I can’t complain an mi nah fly up inna God face, mi still feel good an mi still grateful.”

TEN, which will be released by VP Records, has been delayed several times before, but Spice is confident that the album will drop in early August. Shaggy, a close friend, and collaborator on Spice’s recent hit “Go Down Deh,” is the executive producer of the album, and as such, the “Needle Eye” singer extended her gratitude to Mr. Boombastic. Sean Paul, the third collaborator on “Go Down Deh,” also received a personal shout-out from an exhilarated Spice.

“Big up to Shaggy again, yuh done know and big up Sean Paul as well but yeah.. the album is ready and it will be here regardless. Better late than never,” she said.

The 38-year-old dancehall diva is urging fans to support the upcoming project, announcing that pre-orders will be available by Thursday, July 15.

“Within the next two days you can pre save the album, or you can pre order which mean yuh can start grab the album from now. Run up the numbers….we gotta create some history with this project it’s very passionate to me, it means everything to mi, it means the world to me,” Spice urged.

“TEN” has been in the making for over ten years. In June, Spice revealed the cover art for the album and announced the July 30 release date on the Jimmy Kimmel Live show, but the deejay had been teasing fans for quite some time before.

The highly anticipated album was preceded by her commercially successful debut mixtape Captured, released in 2018. The mixtape debuted at number 1 on the Billboard’s Reggae Albums chart.