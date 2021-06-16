Spice Reveals “TEN” Album Cover & Release Date

The cover of Spice’s upcoming album Ten has been revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The album would be Spice’s debut Studio album which has been in the making for over ten years and is set to be released on July 30, 2021.

The album produced by Spice’s record label VP Records features Spice posed up in an icy outfit set against a signature blue background, typical of Spice’s style, on the album cover.

Spice, along with Shaggy, Sean Paul, and Jamaican ZJ Bambino, were on set of the Jimmy Kimmel show taping for the pre-recorded performance of her upcoming single “Go Down Deh,” which is from the album. Spice can be seen wearing a black outfit along with blue hair while her backup dancers are dressed in outfits with the Jamaican flag.

Spice shared the performance on her social media as she announced the release date for the album. “@Jimmykimmellive thank you… big up yuh self. My album Ten drops July 30th. Watching myself on TV, Go Down Deh taking over the world…#TeamJamaica Wins.”

“Go Down Deh” has garnered 13 million views since being released over a month ago. The song cements Spice’s dominance in the dancehall scene. The debut of her album is also expected to give her career a major boost not only as an artist but also as a reality TV star on VH1’s Love and Hip Hop Atlanta.

The long-awaited album was preceded by her debut mixtape “Captured” released in 2018 that was widely commercially successful, having debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Reggae Albums chart.