Lil Baby & James Harden Detained In Paris, Cops Reportedly Found Marijuana

Lil Baby and James Harden were detained in Paris as cops swarmed to two celebrities.

Multiple news reports say the rapper and his long-friend caught a spoke in their wheel while on their fashion week getaway to the romantic city. The reason for the arrest is yet unconfirmed as various U.S news sources report that the Paris police are investigating the incident.

Videos shared online by French fans show the rapper sitting in the back of a police car that took him to the local police station. The vehicle is surrounded by police officers and curious fans who called to the rapper.

The men were detained around 4:50 pm on Thursday at 33 Avenue Montaigne while the men were out and about exploring Paris.

According to multiple reports, Lil Baby was arrested in Paris for transporting what Parisian police have said to be 20 grams of marijuana. James Harden was not taken into custody after police stopped three individuals at 33 Avenue Montaigne ?pic.twitter.com/PfHAYTHe6x — Power 106 (@Power106LA) July 8, 2021

According to reports, Lil Baby was arrested while Harden was released because cops believed he didn’t do anything wrong. There was a third person with them who was neither arrested nor detained. Police in Paris reportedly found 20 grams of marijuana in Lil Baby’s possession, according to TMZ, which is likely the basis of his arrest.

Lil Baby and Harden are currently in Paris for Fashion Week. The men have been spotted in various parts of the city as fans shout them out and try to get a glimpse.

One video shared online went viral for Lil Baby’s reaction after a fan called him “Le Bebe” in French.

Lil Baby and James Harden were also spotted with a fully masked Kanye West at the Balenciaga show in Paris this week. The images from the event went viral after Kanye was not only wearing a full facial mask but also Nike socks with his Adidas Yeezy slides.