Vybz Kartel Fans Reacts To Ghana Artist Epixode Calling Himself “King Of Dancehall”

Dancehall has a new king?

Ghanian Dancehall artiste Epixode is being dragged online after he claimed to be the King of the Dancehall. This popular moniker has been bestowed on artists like Beenie Man and Vybz Kartel in the dancehall space.

The artiste was announced the winner for Best Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year at the 22nd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) in Ghana over the weekend. Rightfully, he was in a celebratory mood as he posted on his Twitter account, “KING OF THE DANCEHALL..thank you Ghana.”

However, the post rubbed Jamaicans the wrong way as they questioned who the artiste was since he was relatively unknown to Jamaicans as a dancehall artiste.

The title of King of Dancehall has been a contentious issue within the dancehall space as many feel that while Beenie Man has held the title since it was developed, over time, it is Vybz Kartel who deserved to have the title because of his versatility and ability to adapt to the evolution of dancehall music.

Jamaican dancehall fans also seemed to feel the same way- “AHT AHT Nobody outside of Jamaica gets this title. Exit left,” one person commented.

“King of the who?” one person posted along with a meme of Beenie Man with a perplexed look on his face.

Others, however, ran jokes that Beenie Man had changed up his appearance. “So awu laugh after Beenie Man belly and he change everything? Can’t even recognize him now,” one person said.

