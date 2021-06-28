Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion Win Big At 2021 BET Awards: Full List Of Winners

Black excellence was certainly on display at last night’s BET Awards which were held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. This year’s theme was “the year of the Black woman,” and was hosted by Taraji P. Henson.
While many accolades were distributed throughout the night, there were also several eyebrow-raising moments in the three-hour show. The top of them being Cardi B’s revelation that she was pregnant with her second child for Migos member, Offset.
In flamboyant Cardi style, she showed off her baby bump during a live performance alongside husband Offset as well as the rest of the Migos, Quavo, and Takeoff. The “UP” rapper also copped the prestigious video of the year for her award for her hit collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP.”
Megan Thee Stallion accepted the award as Cardi B left early, and fans were quick to notice that she left out Cardi B in the acceptance speech. The moment wasn’t lost for her, though, as she showed her appreciation when she accepted the award for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist.
“I really forgot to say ‘thank you Cardi’ for even putting me on ‘WAP’ because it makes me feel so good to be acknowledged by one of my peers, who I think so highly of,” she said. She’d go up on stage a few more times as she copped four trophies on the night.
She also won the Viewer’s choice award for the “Savage” remix and best collaboration with “WAP.”
Lil Baby, who opened up the show with gospel artist Kirk Franklin, took home Best Male Hip-Hop Artist. Another highlight of the night was the anticipated tribute to DMX, who died in April, which was produced by his close friend Swizz Beatz. Busta Rhymes, Method Man, The Lox, Michael K. Williams, and Griselda joined the tribute to X.
The tribute included some of the late rapper’s hits like “Slippin’,” “Party Up,” “What’s My Name?” and “Where the Hood At?,”. The set also included some of his new tracks from his posthumous Def Jam album, Exodus, which was released May 28.
Chris Brown took home Best Male R&B/Pop Artist while Giveon, was named best new artist and the dynamic duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak Silk Sonic won the best group award. H.E.R., who gave a stunning performance, won Best Female R&B/Pop Artist while Chadwick Boseman posthumously Won Best Actor.
The Award Show also paid special attention to Pride Month as they featured performances by Lil Nas X, who paid homage to Micheal Jackson’s “Remember The Time,” with an ancient Egyptian set while performing his hit song “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).”
Queen Latifah was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award and thanked her partner and child for their continued support.
A special light was also placed on the contribution of black mothers, which Queen Latifah emphasized by holding a photo of her mother onstage. Megan Thee Stallion also took time out to remember her mother, who died in 2019.
“She can’t be here with me today but I still think about her every day and she is the reason why I keep going.” Jazmine Sullivan, who walked away with Album Of The Year for her EP “Heaux Tales,” was accompanied to the show by her mother, who she revealed who is battling cancer.
“My mom was diagnosed with breast cancer two years ago so we didn’t see any of this happening, but God has been so faithful to us and my mom is in remission. This is my prize. This is my gift. It means more to me than anything that she’s here with me. She supported me all my life,” she said.
2021 BET Awards full list of winners.
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
After Hours – The Weeknd
Blame It on Baby – DaBaby
Good News – Megan Thee Stallion
Heaux Tales – Jazmine Sullivan **WINNER**
King’s Disease – Nas
Ungodly Hour – Chloe x Halle
BEST COLLABORATION
“WAP” – Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion *WINNER*
“Rockstar” – DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch
“Popstar” – DJ Khaled feat. Drake
“Whats Poppin (Remix)” – Jack Harlow feat. DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne
“Cry Baby” – Megan Thee Stallion feat. DaBaby
“For the Night” – Pop Smoke feat. Lil Baby & DaBaby
BEST FEMALE R&B / POP ARTIST
Beyoncé
H.E.R. **WINNER**
Jazmine Sullivan
Jhené Aiko
Summer Walker
SZA
BEST MALE R&B / POP ARTIST
6LACK
Anderson .Paak
Chris Brown **WINNER**
Giveon
Tank
The Weeknd
BEST NEW ARTIST
Coi Leray
Flo Milli
Giveon **WINNER**
Jack Harlow
Latto
Pooh Shiesty
BEST GROUP
21 Savage & Metro Boomin
Chloe x Halle
Chris Brown & Young Thug
City Girls
Migos
Silk Sonic **WINNER**
BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST
Cardi B
Coi Leray
Doja Cat
Megan Thee Stallion **WINNER**
Latto
Saweetie
BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST
DaBaby
Drake
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Lil Baby **WINNER**
Pop Smoke
DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD
“In Jesus Name” – Bebe Winans
“Never Lost” – Cece Winans
“Hold Us Together” – H.E.R.
“Strong God” – Kirk Franklin **WINNER**
“Thank You for It All” – Marvin Sapp
“Touch From You” – Tamela Mann
BET HER AWARD
“So Done” – Alicia Keys Ft. Khalid
“Baby Mama” – Brandy feat. Chance the Rapper
“Anti Queen” – Bri Steves
“Baby Girl” – Chloe x Halle
“Rooted” – Ciara feat. Ester Dean
“Good Days” – SZA **WINNER**
BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT
Aya Nakamura (France)
Burna Boy (Nigeria) **WINNER**
Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
Emicida (Brazil)
Headie One (UK)
Wizkid (Nigeria)
Young T & Bugsey (UK)
Youssoupha (France)
VIEWER’S CHOICE AWARD
“WAP” – Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion
“Go Crazy” – Chris Brown & Young Thug
“Rockstar” – DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch
“Popstar” – DJ Khaled feat. Drake
“Laugh Now Cry Later” – Drake feat. Lil Durk
“The Bigger Picture” – Lil Baby
“Savage (Remix)” – Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé **WINNER**
“Leave the Door Open” – Silk Sonic
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
“Up” – Cardi B
“WAP” – Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion **WINNER**
“Do It” – Chloe x Halle
“Go Crazy” – Chris Brown & Young Thug
“Laugh Now Cry Later” – Drake feat. Lil Durk
“Leave the Door Open” – Silk Sonic
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
Benny Boom
Bruno Mars and Florent Déchard **WINNER**
Cole Bennett
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers
Hype Williams
BEST MOVIE
Coming 2 America
Judas and the Black Messiah **WINNER**
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
One Night in Miami…
Soul
The United States vs. Billie Holiday
BEST ACTRESS
Andra Day **WINNER**
Angela Bassett
Issa Rae
Jurnee Smollett
Viola Davis
Zendaya
BEST ACTOR
Aldis Hodge
Chadwick Boseman **WINNER**
Damson Idris
Daniel Kaluuya
Eddie Murphy
Lakeith Stanfield
YOUNGSTARS AWARD
Alex R. Hibbert
Ethan Hutchison
Lonnie Chavis
Marsai Martin **WINNER**
Michael Epps
Storm Reid
SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD
A’ja Wilson
Candace Parker
Claressa Shields
Naomi Osaka **WINNER**
Serena Williams
Skylar Diggins-Smith
SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD
Kyrie Irving
LeBron James **WINNER**
Patrick Mahomes
Russell Westbrook
Russell Wilson
Stephen Curry