Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion Win Big At 2021 BET Awards: Full List Of Winners

Black excellence was certainly on display at last night’s BET Awards which were held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. This year’s theme was “the year of the Black woman,” and was hosted by Taraji P. Henson.

While many accolades were distributed throughout the night, there were also several eyebrow-raising moments in the three-hour show. The top of them being Cardi B’s revelation that she was pregnant with her second child for Migos member, Offset.

In flamboyant Cardi style, she showed off her baby bump during a live performance alongside husband Offset as well as the rest of the Migos, Quavo, and Takeoff. The “UP” rapper also copped the prestigious video of the year for her award for her hit collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP.”

Megan Thee Stallion accepted the award as Cardi B left early, and fans were quick to notice that she left out Cardi B in the acceptance speech. The moment wasn’t lost for her, though, as she showed her appreciation when she accepted the award for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist.

“I really forgot to say ‘thank you Cardi’ for even putting me on ‘WAP’ because it makes me feel so good to be acknowledged by one of my peers, who I think so highly of,” she said. She’d go up on stage a few more times as she copped four trophies on the night.

She also won the Viewer’s choice award for the “Savage” remix and best collaboration with “WAP.”

Lil Baby, who opened up the show with gospel artist Kirk Franklin, took home Best Male Hip-Hop Artist. Another highlight of the night was the anticipated tribute to DMX, who died in April, which was produced by his close friend Swizz Beatz. Busta Rhymes, Method Man, The Lox, Michael K. Williams, and Griselda joined the tribute to X.

The tribute included some of the late rapper’s hits like “Slippin’,” “Party Up,” “What’s My Name?” and “Where the Hood At?,”. The set also included some of his new tracks from his posthumous Def Jam album, Exodus, which was released May 28.

Chris Brown took home Best Male R&B/Pop Artist while Giveon, was named best new artist and the dynamic duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak Silk Sonic won the best group award. H.E.R., who gave a stunning performance, won Best Female R&B/Pop Artist while Chadwick Boseman posthumously Won Best Actor.

The Award Show also paid special attention to Pride Month as they featured performances by Lil Nas X, who paid homage to Micheal Jackson’s “Remember The Time,” with an ancient Egyptian set while performing his hit song “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).”

Queen Latifah was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award and thanked her partner and child for their continued support.

A special light was also placed on the contribution of black mothers, which Queen Latifah emphasized by holding a photo of her mother onstage. Megan Thee Stallion also took time out to remember her mother, who died in 2019.

“She can’t be here with me today but I still think about her every day and she is the reason why I keep going.” Jazmine Sullivan, who walked away with Album Of The Year for her EP “Heaux Tales,” was accompanied to the show by her mother, who she revealed who is battling cancer.

“My mom was diagnosed with breast cancer two years ago so we didn’t see any of this happening, but God has been so faithful to us and my mom is in remission. This is my prize. This is my gift. It means more to me than anything that she’s here with me. She supported me all my life,” she said.

2021 BET Awards full list of winners.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

After Hours – The Weeknd

Blame It on Baby – DaBaby

Good News – Megan Thee Stallion

Heaux Tales – Jazmine Sullivan **WINNER**

King’s Disease – Nas

Ungodly Hour – Chloe x Halle

BEST COLLABORATION

“WAP” – Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion *WINNER*

“Rockstar” – DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch

“Popstar” – DJ Khaled feat. Drake

“Whats Poppin (Remix)” – Jack Harlow feat. DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne

“Cry Baby” – Megan Thee Stallion feat. DaBaby

“For the Night” – Pop Smoke feat. Lil Baby & DaBaby

BEST FEMALE R&B / POP ARTIST

Beyoncé

H.E.R. **WINNER**

Jazmine Sullivan

Jhené Aiko

Summer Walker

SZA

BEST MALE R&B / POP ARTIST

6LACK

Anderson .Paak

Chris Brown **WINNER**

Giveon

Tank

The Weeknd

BEST NEW ARTIST

Coi Leray

Flo Milli

Giveon **WINNER**

Jack Harlow

Latto

Pooh Shiesty

BEST GROUP

21 Savage & Metro Boomin

Chloe x Halle

Chris Brown & Young Thug

City Girls

Migos

Silk Sonic **WINNER**

BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Doja Cat

Megan Thee Stallion **WINNER**

Latto

Saweetie

BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST

DaBaby

Drake

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Lil Baby **WINNER**

Pop Smoke

DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

“In Jesus Name” – Bebe Winans

“Never Lost” – Cece Winans

“Hold Us Together” – H.E.R.

“Strong God” – Kirk Franklin **WINNER**

“Thank You for It All” – Marvin Sapp

“Touch From You” – Tamela Mann

BET HER AWARD

“So Done” – Alicia Keys Ft. Khalid

“Baby Mama” – Brandy feat. Chance the Rapper

“Anti Queen” – Bri Steves

“Baby Girl” – Chloe x Halle

“Rooted” – Ciara feat. Ester Dean

“Good Days” – SZA **WINNER**

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT

Aya Nakamura (France)

Burna Boy (Nigeria) **WINNER**

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Emicida (Brazil)

Headie One (UK)

Wizkid (Nigeria)

Young T & Bugsey (UK)

Youssoupha (France)

VIEWER’S CHOICE AWARD

“WAP” – Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion

“Go Crazy” – Chris Brown & Young Thug

“Rockstar” – DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch

“Popstar” – DJ Khaled feat. Drake

“Laugh Now Cry Later” – Drake feat. Lil Durk

“The Bigger Picture” – Lil Baby

“Savage (Remix)” – Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé **WINNER**

“Leave the Door Open” – Silk Sonic

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“Up” – Cardi B

“WAP” – Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion **WINNER**

“Do It” – Chloe x Halle

“Go Crazy” – Chris Brown & Young Thug

“Laugh Now Cry Later” – Drake feat. Lil Durk

“Leave the Door Open” – Silk Sonic

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Benny Boom

Bruno Mars and Florent Déchard **WINNER**

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

Dave Meyers

Hype Williams

BEST MOVIE

Coming 2 America

Judas and the Black Messiah **WINNER**

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

One Night in Miami…

Soul

The United States vs. Billie Holiday

BEST ACTRESS

Andra Day **WINNER**

Angela Bassett

Issa Rae

Jurnee Smollett

Viola Davis

Zendaya

BEST ACTOR

Aldis Hodge

Chadwick Boseman **WINNER**

Damson Idris

Daniel Kaluuya

Eddie Murphy

Lakeith Stanfield

YOUNGSTARS AWARD

Alex R. Hibbert

Ethan Hutchison

Lonnie Chavis

Marsai Martin **WINNER**

Michael Epps

Storm Reid

SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

A’ja Wilson

Candace Parker

Claressa Shields

Naomi Osaka **WINNER**

Serena Williams

Skylar Diggins-Smith

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

Kyrie Irving

LeBron James **WINNER**

Patrick Mahomes

Russell Westbrook

Russell Wilson

Stephen Curry