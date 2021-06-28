Cardi B Quiet Down Offset Breakup Rumors With Pregnancy Reveal AT BET Awards

Cardi B silence those Offset breakup rumors last night when she revealed her pregnancy with baby number two for the couple.

Cardi B has been scarce on social media for some time, and the rapper has finally revealed the perfect reason why. BET Awards patrons and tv audiences tuned in on Sunday, June 28, witnessed another surprise from Cardi B when she announced and performed with a bun in the oven. The “WAP” rapper seems to be a few months pregnant, but of course, that did not stop her from giving a highly energetic performance.

Cardi B made her appearance in a skin-tight, blinged-out outfit, with the portion displaying her pregnant belly being made of mesh material. She performed her “Type Sh*t” verse with Migos, the hip hop trio that includes her husband, Offset.

While she was performing, a press release and social media post confirmed the pregnancy, showing a photo of Cardi B’s body in profile, completely naked with a while plaster over her stomach.

The press release said, regarding the BET Awards performance, “Taking the stage wearing custom Dolce & Gabbana, Cardi showed off her baby bump as she shared this wonderful news with her husband by her side.”

Cardi B has been relatively quiet on Instagram for the past several weeks, and now we know why. During that time, more rumors surfaced of marital problems with Offset following a video of him allegedly partying at the same club with his ex-girlfriend. Couple that with the fact that Cardi and Offset haven’t been seen together for weeks made the rumors only got worst, but now we can all put them to rest.

Cardi B is notorious for announcing her pregnancy during her big performances. In 2018, the Bronx rapper announced her first pregnancy with baby Kulture on Saturday Night Live. Kulture, who is now three years old, should be welcoming a baby brother or sister in the next few months.

Cardi B and Offset’s marriage has been hit with a few issues, with at least two cases ending in Cardi B filing for a divorce. The couple seemed to have been working things out behind closed doors. Still, their inconsistency is one of the reasons social media users are very much surprised at the pregnancy announcement.

“Wait?!? Cardi is pregnant?!?” one user tweeted. Another added, “You CANNOT say that Cardi doesn’t get the crowd hype. She ALWAYS delivers,” while another added, “Cardi was pregnant when Invasion of Privacy dropped and now she’s pregnant right before she drops a new record… .it’s the consistency for me.”

Fans are also speculating a little bun may have been showing in Cardi B’s performance of “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion at the Grammy Awards in March.

Cardi had made sure no one was paying attention to that as she puts on one of her best performances on stage in recent memory.

Cardi B won the Best Collaboration and Video Of The Year awards for “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion at this year’s BET Awards.