Teejay Is Living His “Best Life” In A New Mansion And Lamborghini

Teejay has released one of the first songs and videos from his upcoming album named after one of his biggest songs, “From Rags to Riches.”

Teejay, who had previously sported a braided hairstyle, recently completed a youthful transformation when he cut his hair. The entertainer had also been working on his weight for some time, and it seems the Uptop Boss is finally at a weight he is comfortable with. Along with a change in his physical appearance, he’s also spending a lot more time in the United States. A new look, new management, and a new environment are seemingly the driving forces behind the entertainer’s feel-good track, “Best Life.”

“Best Life is a feel-good song aimed to uplift people’s spirit post-pandemic. It celebrates life, living large, and a no-worries attitude,” came the description below the Youtube upload.

Teejay is indeed living his best life in the Damian Fyffe-directed music video. The deejay, who has never been shy about expressing his struggles and showcasing that never-give-up attitude that has landed him at the top of the dancehall stratosphere, shows what it’s like to live that life so many have dreamt of.

In the video, the Solid Agency signee was greeted with fresh fruits, pastry, and a cup of tea as he steps into his kitchen. His day continues with his personal valet readying his white Lamborghini. His mansion is also dripping with motivation through his bikini-clad females, who are posted as sentinels along the roof of his house.

The Milli Music produced song bears similarities to the deejay’s 2020 hit “Rags To Riches,” which has already secured 21 Million views in 9 months. No wonder the deejay is keeping with the theme for this track and his upcoming album, which should feature the likes of Rygin King, Skillibeng, Jada Kingdom, and Dexta Daps. The album is expected to be ready this coming August.

